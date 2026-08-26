April-August Exports Seen Crossing $200 Billion Say Officials

The country's merchandise export during Aug. 1-21 is estimated to rise by 15% to more than $25 billion, an official said on Wednesday.

During April-Aug. 21 this fiscal, the exports crossed $200 billion, the official said.

The commerce ministry will release the exports and imports data for August formally next month.

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India's exports increased by 19.63% to $44.24 billion in July, even as the trade deficit widened to $31.98 billion.

During April-July this fiscal, exports jumped 17.04% to $173.78 billion, and imports climbed 19.27% to $292.38 billion.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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