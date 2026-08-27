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SanDisk Shares Fall As Investors Shrug At $31-Billion Push For Memory Chips

Sandisk shares fell as much as 1.87% to $1,471.38 apiece.

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SanDisk Shares Fall As Investors Shrug At $31-Billion Push For Memory Chips
Image: AI generated

Shares of SanDisk fell nearly 2% during the trading session on Thursday, August 27 even as the chipmaker along with Kioxia Holdings plans to invest more than  ¥5 trillion ($31.4 billion) to boost production capacity in Japan.

SanDisk shares declined as much as 1.87% to $1,471.38 apiece during the session.

(This is a developing story.)

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