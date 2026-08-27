Husband Wins Rs 15,00,000 Lawsuit After Recording Wife's Affair, But Gets Jailed

A case involving a marriage, an alleged affair and an unexpected recording device has drawn attention after a legal victory was followed by a criminal conviction. The unusual dispute has raised questions about privacy, evidence and the limits of using recordings in personal legal battles.

Husband Uses Robot Vacuum To Gather Evidence

The man, who married in 2021, reportedly lived with his parents and visited the couple's holiday home mainly during vacations. His suspicions about his wife's adultery reportedly grew in September 2023 after he found a used toothbrush at the property. The case was reported in Taiwan.

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He later checked surveillance footage from a parking garage and noticed an unfamiliar man who had previously driven his wife home. About three months later, he remotely switched on the home's robot vacuum cleaner through its mobile app. The device had an audio feature that allowed him to communicate with his wife.

The South China Morning Post reported that the vacuum's live feed captured his wife with another man. The husband then recorded the footage, planning to use it as evidence in a legal case.

Court Awards Rs 15 Lakh Compensation

The footage allegedly showed the woman changing clothes and interacting intimately with the other man inside the house. The husband subsequently filed a civil lawsuit against his wife and the alleged lover, seeking NT$2 million, approximately Rs 57 lakh, in damages.

The court concluded that their relationship had gone beyond an ordinary friendship and awarded the husband NT$500,000, approximately Rs 15 lakh, in compensation for violating his marital rights.

However, the recording later became the centre of a separate legal dispute.

Privacy Case Leads To Jail Sentence

The wife filed a counter-case, accusing her husband of recording private moments without her permission. He argued that the footage had already been accepted as evidence in the civil proceedings and that his actions were justified.

The court rejected his argument, ruling that marital responsibilities do not override a person's right to privacy. It also found that the recording was intentional. Any lights or voice notifications from the robot vacuum were not considered enough to prove that the woman knew she was being recorded or had consented.

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The husband was ultimately sentenced to five months in prison and fined NT$150,000, roughly Rs 4.5 lakh, for illegally recording private images.

Under the applicable law, secretly recording or sharing another person's private activities or intimate information without authorisation can carry a penalty of up to three years in prison and a fine of up to NT$300,000, according to the report.

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