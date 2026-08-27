Bigg Boss 20: Rhiya Ahir Breaks Silence Over Trolling As She Eyes Spot In Salman Khan's Show

Rhiya Ahir, who went viral after she was seen stopping a police van during the NEET protest held by Cockroach Janata Party, has responded to the criticism over her possible entry into Bigg Boss 20.

The actor, model and entrepreneur is facing questions from people who wonder why she wants to join a reality show after gaining attention through the protest.

Rhiya is currently in the running for a place in the Bigg Boss 20 house through the “Fans Ka Faisla” segment, where viewers will vote to decide whether she gets to enter the show.

Rhiya Responds To Trolls

Responding to the backlash, Rhiya shared a comment from a supporter that she felt explained her position well. The comment said, “She is not an activist. That is not her profession or her job. She participated in one protest, it went viral, and suddenly people started expecting activism from her as if that's her career.”

It further pointed out that Rhiya is an actor, model and entrepreneur, and questioned why she should give up the chance to be part of one of India's biggest reality shows.

Agreeing with this, Rhiya jokingly said, “Papi pet ko bhi toh paalna hai (I have to earn a living too).”

She explained that she shared the comment because she felt people might accuse her of playing the victim if she directly defended herself.

The 27-year-old further stressed that she had a career before the protest made her popular online. She said she has been involved in theatre since she was four-and-a-half years old and has spent around 13 years working as an artist. She also clarified that she did not earn any money from the viral protest video.

ALSO READ: From Viral Protestor To Bigg Boss 20 Contender? Riya Ahir Seeks Fan Support To Be Part Of Reality Show

According to Rhiya, she simply did what she felt was right at that moment. The incident later brought her attention and opened up new opportunities, which she now wants to explore. “Being true to myself is what I did in front of the van,” she said.

More About Rhiya

Apart from acting and modelling, Rhiya is also an entrepreneur and runs Rhiyasat, a handcrafted apparel label. She has also appeared in music videos, including Dilbara.

For people who only know her because of the viral protest, Rhiya said that Bigg Boss 20 could give them a chance to know more about her, if viewers vote her into the house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Rhiya Ahir Or Love Gill — Who Will Become Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan's Show?

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