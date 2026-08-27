Five Stocks To Buy: Hero MotoCorp, JSW Steel, Sai Life Sciences And More | Aug 27

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session on Thursday, and top picks include Hero MotoCorp Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and Sai Life Sciences Ltd. along with two others.

The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

Hero MotoCorp (CMP: Rs 5,595)

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive VP & Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, recommends buying Hero MotoCorp with targets of Rs 5,750 and Rs 5,800. The stop loss is set at Rs 5,590. Target Rs 5,750 implies 2.77% upside, while Rs 5,800 indicates 3.66% upside

Sai Life Sciences (CMP: Rs 1,461.80)

Chouhan has a 'buy' call on Sai Life Sciences, with a target of Rs 1,525 and a stop loss of Rs 1,420. The CMP was not provided, so the implied upside cannot be calculated. The TP implies a 4.32% upside from the current market price.

JK Lakshmi Cement (CMP: Rs 549)

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder, SMT Stock Market, recommends buying JK Lakshmi Cement in the Rs 530-540 range. She has identified Rs 560 and Rs 620 as targets, offering potential upsides of 3.70%-5.66% and 14.81%-16.98%, respectively. The stop loss is placed at Rs 510.

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Amber Enterprises (CMP: Rs 7,466)

Ambala recommends buying Amber Enterprises between Rs 7,500 and Rs 7,530. The stock has targets of Rs 9,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000, translating into potential upsides of 19.52%-20.00%, 32.80%-33.33% and 59.36%-60.00%, respectively. The recommended stop loss is Rs 7,100.

JSW Steel (CMP: Rs 1,341)

Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, has a 'buy' call on JSW Steel, with a target price of Rs 1,400 and a stop loss of Rs 1,297. The price target implies 4.40% upside from the CMP.

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