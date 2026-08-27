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Petrol, Diesel Prices On August 27: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

State-run oil marketing companies kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged on Aug. 27. Brent crude eased over 2% to $86.43 a barrel on Aug. 26

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Petrol, Diesel Prices On August 27: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More
Check the latest petrol and diesel rates across India
Image: AI generated

Prices of petrol and diesel remain unchanged on Thursday, August 27, even though the Strait of Hormuz is still far from normal. Crude prices globally eased from their recent highs. Brent crude was at $86.43 per barrel around 1230 GMT on Aug. 26, declining over 2%. West Texas Intermediate stood at $82.23 per barrel, down 0.16% towards the close of the Aug. 26 session.

Iran and Omar, meanwhile, are trying to figure out alternative ways to manage the traffic that crosses the Strait of Hormuz, which has brought back positive sentiment among investors to a certain extent as they are anticipating the Strait to reopen at least partially and have better oil transit.

However, the actual vessel traffic through the Strait remained subdued with increasing US pressure on Iran, as Trump further threatened stricter sanctions even against those countries that are continuing to trade with Iran.

Though international crude prices eased over the last few days, state-run oil marketing companies in India kept the petrol and diesel prices unchanged across India on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.

Also Read: Oil Prices On August 27: Brent Crude Slips Below $88 As Hormuz Tensions Ease, Russia-Ukraine Risks Mount

Petrol prices on August 27

  • Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre 
  • Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre 
  • Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre
  • Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.77/litre
  • Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre
  • Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on August 27

  • Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre 
  • Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre 
  • Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre 
  • Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.55/litre
  • Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre
  • Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

International fuel prices are crucial for determining fuel prices back home; however, there are several other factors, such as the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes, dealer margins, and others, which are also taken into account by state-run oil marketing companies for determining fuel prices daily. This is why domestic fuel prices do not change every day even when Brent and WTI prices remain volatile.

Also Read: Crude Oil Falls 8% This Week: Brent Below $87 As Iran, Oman Seek Hormuz Shipping Deal

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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