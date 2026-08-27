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School Holiday August 28: Are Schools Closed For Raksha Bandhan? Check State-Wise Status

Raksha Bandhan 2026 falls on Friday, August 28, and schools in several states may remain closed for the festival. However, school holiday rules vary by state and institution, so students and parents should check official calendars for the latest closure status.

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School Holiday August 28: Are Schools Closed For Raksha Bandhan? Check State-Wise Status
The holiday status may vary by state, district and individual school.
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Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be celebrated on Friday, August 28. Schools in several states may remain closed on the occasion, but the holiday status varies by state and individual school calendars. Students could get an extended break in some states, with schools expected to remain closed for Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, with sisters traditionally tying a rakhi on their brothers' wrists.

However, parents and students should check their school's official holiday calendar before assuming that classes will be suspended.

School Holiday August 28: State-Wise School Closure Status

Schools in several northern and central states are expected to remain closed on Friday, August 28, for Raksha Bandhan. Official 2026 holiday calendars list August 28 as a holiday in states including Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, as well as Delhi. However, the applicability of the holiday to schools can vary by state education department, school board and individual institution.

In some other parts of the country, particularly southern and eastern regions, where Raksha Bandhan is not observed as widely, schools may continue to operate normally. Students and parents in these states should therefore check with their respective schools to confirm the holiday status.

State/UTAugust 28 StatusReason
Uttar PradeshClosed / holiday expectedRaksha Bandhan holiday; schools expected to remain closed
UttarakhandClosed / holiday expectedRaksha Bandhan holiday
HaryanaClosed / holiday expectedRaksha Bandhan holiday
PunjabHolidayRaksha Bandhan is listed for August 28 in the 2026 Punjab government calendar
RajasthanHolidayRajasthan's official holiday list includes Raksha Bandhan on August 28
Madhya PradeshHolidayThe MP government holiday list includes Raksha Bandhan on August 28
BiharHolidayBihar's 2026 government calendar lists Raksha Bandhan on August 28
DelhiHolidayThe Delhi government holiday calendar lists Raksha Bandhan on August 28
GujaratClosed / holiday expectedCurrent education reports list Gujarat among states where schools will close for Raksha Bandhan
Other statesMay remain openClosure depends on the state calendar, school board and individual school's holiday schedule

Parents and students should check their school's official website, notice board or parent communication platform for the final closure announcement.

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