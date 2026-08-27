School Holiday August 28: Are Schools Closed For Raksha Bandhan? Check State-Wise Status

Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be celebrated on Friday, August 28. Schools in several states may remain closed on the occasion, but the holiday status varies by state and individual school calendars. Students could get an extended break in some states, with schools expected to remain closed for Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, with sisters traditionally tying a rakhi on their brothers' wrists.

However, parents and students should check their school's official holiday calendar before assuming that classes will be suspended.

School Holiday August 28: State-Wise School Closure Status

Schools in several northern and central states are expected to remain closed on Friday, August 28, for Raksha Bandhan. Official 2026 holiday calendars list August 28 as a holiday in states including Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, as well as Delhi. However, the applicability of the holiday to schools can vary by state education department, school board and individual institution.

In some other parts of the country, particularly southern and eastern regions, where Raksha Bandhan is not observed as widely, schools may continue to operate normally. Students and parents in these states should therefore check with their respective schools to confirm the holiday status.

State/UT August 28 Status Reason Uttar Pradesh Closed / holiday expected Raksha Bandhan holiday; schools expected to remain closed Uttarakhand Closed / holiday expected Raksha Bandhan holiday Haryana Closed / holiday expected Raksha Bandhan holiday Punjab Holiday Raksha Bandhan is listed for August 28 in the 2026 Punjab government calendar Rajasthan Holiday Rajasthan's official holiday list includes Raksha Bandhan on August 28 Madhya Pradesh Holiday The MP government holiday list includes Raksha Bandhan on August 28 Bihar Holiday Bihar's 2026 government calendar lists Raksha Bandhan on August 28 Delhi Holiday The Delhi government holiday calendar lists Raksha Bandhan on August 28 Gujarat Closed / holiday expected Current education reports list Gujarat among states where schools will close for Raksha Bandhan Other states May remain open Closure depends on the state calendar, school board and individual school's holiday schedule

Parents and students should check their school's official website, notice board or parent communication platform for the final closure announcement.

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