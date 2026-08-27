Saudi Arabia Revises Work Visa Quotas for New Businesses: Check New Rules

Saudi Arabia has revised its work visa quota framework, with the number of visas available to businesses now linked to factors including the age of the company and its participation in the Establishment Programme, according to immigration services firm Fragomen.

Under the revised framework, businesses that have been operating for less than two years can obtain up to five work visas.

Companies that have been operating for more than two years, meanwhile, can obtain up to 50 work visas. Fragomen said the visas can be secured through either a single application or multiple applications submitted within the same week.

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Businesses participating in the Establishment Programme will initially be allocated two work visas. Their quota can subsequently increase as they progress through the programme and achieve a higher Nitaqat classification.

Fragomen said the requirements introduced under the revised framework are new and were not part of the previous system.

10 Conditions for Recruiting Non-Saudi Workers

To recruit non-Saudi workers from abroad, businesses must meet the following conditions:

Maintain active business status Hold valid work permits for all employees Possess valid commercial registration Meet Saudisation requirements (Medium Green category or above) Comply with the Wage Protection System Maintain sufficient balances on platforms such as Absher or Muqeem Complete annual self-assessment (for firms with 10+ employees) Register employee work locations on Qiwa Employer must be at least 18 years old Maintain available recruitment quota based on visa type

Visa Categories Available

The Qiwa platform outlined three types of work visas:

Permanent Work Visa: Issued for long-term employment of non-Saudi workers under regular employment contracts.

Temporary Work Visa: Available for short-term employment contracts lasting up to three months

Hajj & Umrah Work Visa: Intended for workers during the Hajj and Umrah seasons; requires MHRSD approval

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