Mcap Of Seven Of Top-10 Most-Valued Firms Erodes Rs 1.13 Lakh Crore; Airtel, RIL Worst Hit

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most-valued firms eroded by Rs 1.13 lakh crore last week, with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggards, in-tandem with a bearish trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex declined 276.32 points, or 0.35 per cent, and the NSE Nifty dipped 76.35 points, or 0.31 per cent.

"Indian equity markets ended the week on a cautious note, extending their recent corrective phase as concerns over global interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty and volatility surrounding the new closing auction session weighed on investor sentiment," Ajit Mishra -- SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Although markets recovered sharply on Friday, supported by strong buying in IT stocks following upbeat global technology cues, the benchmark indices remained under pressure for the third consecutive week, he added.

While Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and Hindustan Unilever faced erosion from their market valuation, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the winners.

The valuation of Bharti Airtel tumbled Rs 40,500.85 crore to Rs 11,74,462.30 crore.

Reliance Industries' valuation eroded Rs 40,056.32 crore to reach Rs 17,38,119.27 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank dropped Rs 11,558.35 crore to Rs 11,09,600.70 crore and that of Bajaj Finance fell Rs 10,086.05 crore to Rs 6,70,535.57 crore.

Larsen & Toubro's market capitalisation (mcap) declined Rs 6,473.45 crore to Rs 5,55,987.49 crore and that of LIC dipped Rs 3,162.5 crore to Rs 5,32,817.81 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever edged lower by Rs 1,550.73 crore to Rs 4,72,361.83 crore.

However, the mcap of TCS jumped Rs 16,643.2 crore to Rs 8,48,079.71 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 4,475.28 crore to Rs 10,22,805.73 crore and that of State Bank of India went up Rs 599.99 crore to Rs 9,65,568.75 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most-valued firm, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, LIC and Hindustan Unilever.

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