June ISP Data: Real Estate Grows 24.7%, Air Transport Shrinks 6%

India's real estate sector emerged as the fastest-growing segment of the services economy in June 2026, with output rising 24.7% year-on-year, even as air transport remained the only sub-sector to record a contraction, according to experimental data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The real estate Index of Services Production (ISP) climbed to 119 in June, up sharply from a year earlier, leading a broad-based expansion across the services sector.

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Retail trade was the second-fastest growing segment, with its index rising 18% year-on-year to 138, while wholesale trade expanded 15.1% to 122.8.

Administrative and support services grew 14.4%, while IT and computer-related services increased 13.5%, pointing to sustained activity across property, consumption and technology-linked businesses.

Eight of the 19 services sub-sectors tracked by the ISP recorded double-digit growth in June, while 18 registered positive year-on-year growth.

Banking activity also expanded at a healthy pace, with the sector's index rising 11.4% to 121.3. Warehousing and transportation support services grew 11.8%, while accommodation and food services posted 10.2% growth.

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Among other key segments, insurance grew 9.6%, road transport 9.7% and telecommunications 9.5%. Professional, scientific and technical services, including research and development, expanded 9.1%.

The air transport sector, however, bucked the broader trend. Its ISP fell 6% year-on-year to 91.2 in June, compared with 97.1 a year earlier.

The sector had also remained weak in April, when its index stood at 89.9, before recovering to 99.9 in May.

Railway transport recorded more modest growth of 3.3%, while postal and courier services rose 5%. Information and broadcasting grew 4.6%, while arts, entertainment and recreation increased 6.1%.

MoSPI said the monthly ISP series is being released on an experimental basis to assess data quality, test the resilience of the index and seek feedback from stakeholders.

The indices for railways, banking and insurance are based on provisional monthly data and are subject to annual revisions.

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