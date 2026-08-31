Redmi 17 5G Launch: Date, Price, Battery, Specifications, Features And Other Details

Xiaomi is bringing its Redmi 17 5G smartphone to India next week. The company has confirmed that the phone will launch in the country on Sept. 3, with its large 7,900mAh battery emerging as one of its biggest highlights.

The Redmi 17 5G has already launched in select global markets, though the Indian version is expected to differ in some areas, particularly when it comes to battery capacity.

7,900mAh Battery

Xiaomi's official India website confirms that the Indian Redmi 17 5G will feature a 7,900mAh battery. Gadgets 360 reported that this is larger than the 7,500mAh battery offered with the global version of the smartphone.

The publication also reported that the Indian model will support 45W fast charging.

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Redmi 17 5G India Launch Date

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi 17 5G will launch in India on Sept. 3. The company is expected to reveal further details about the smartphone, including its price and available configurations, during the launch.

According to 91mobiles, the Redmi 17 5G will be available through Amazon, Xiaomi's official website and offline retail stores.

Redmi 17 5G Price

The India price of the Redmi 17 5G has not yet been announced. Xiaomi is expected to reveal the pricing and storage variants at the Sept. 3 launch event.

91mobiles also reported that the company has not yet disclosed the smartphone's India price or available configurations.

Redmi 17 5G Specifications And Features

According to Gadgets 360, the Redmi 17 5G will feature a 6.9-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The publication also reported that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset and feature a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The global version runs Xiaomi's HyperOS software based on Android 16, according to Gadgets 360's specifications listing, though Xiaomi has yet to confirm whether the Indian model will have the same software configuration.

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Redmi 17 5G Colours

The Indian Redmi 17 5G will be available in three colour options: Absolutely Black, Endless Blue and Eternal Orange, according to Gadgets 360. The publication also reported that the Indian model will retain the design seen on the global version.

With a large battery, a 120Hz display and 5G connectivity, the Redmi 17 5G is expected to target buyers looking for long battery life at a more accessible price point. Xiaomi is set to reveal the remaining details, including the India price and storage variants, on Sept. 3.

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