Why Is Chat-GPT Maker OpenAI Buying Tens Of Thousands Of Apple Mac Minis?

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is reportedly buying tens of thousands of Apple Mac mini and Mac Studio computers. The reported purchase is linked to the company's work on AI systems that can use computers and perform tasks independently.

The Information reported that OpenAI is using Apple computers for research and training related to AI agents. However, neither OpenAI nor Apple has publicly confirmed the reported number of computers being purchased.

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Why Does OpenAI Need So Many Macs?

OpenAI is working on AI systems that can do more than simply respond to questions. These AI agents are being developed to interact with computers, open applications, follow instructions and complete tasks.

For example, instead of simply telling a user how to perform a task on a computer, an AI agent could potentially carry out the task itself.

According to The Information, OpenAI is using the Macs for reinforcement learning, a process that allows an AI system to try different actions and learn from the results. Having a large number of computers could allow the company to run many such tests simultaneously.

Why Mac Mini And Mac Studio?

The Mac mini is a compact desktop computer, while the Mac Studio is a more powerful machine designed for demanding workloads. Their relatively small size could also make it easier to deploy a large number of systems in a limited space.

The Information reported that OpenAI is using the machines for specific AI workloads rather than as replacements for the large computing systems typically used to train advanced AI models.

Apple has also been positioning its latest Mac mini and Mac Studio models as machines capable of handling demanding AI workloads. The company's focus on AI-related computing has become an increasingly important part of its pitch for the Mac lineup.

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OpenAI is reportedly not the only AI company using Apple's computers for such purposes. The Information reported that Anthropic is also renting Mac mini computing capacity through Amazon Web Services.

This does not mean AI companies are moving away from powerful GPU-based systems. Instead, Macs could be useful for specific tasks where developers need to test how AI systems interact with real computer environments.

The reported purchases come as Apple continues to position the Mac as a capable machine for AI workloads. For OpenAI, they could reflect how its ambitions are expanding beyond chatbots and towards AI systems designed to interact directly with computers.

The exact number of Macs OpenAI plans to purchase, how much it will spend and how long the machines will be used have not been publicly confirmed.

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