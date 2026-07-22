Data Centre Battle: Nvidia Reveals Specs Of Vera CPU, Expands AI Push Against AMD, Intel

Nvidia has unveiled the specifications of its new Vera CPU as it steps up its AI infrastructure push, positioning the chipmaker more aggressively against rivals AMD and Intel in the rapidly expanding data centre market.

The Vera CPU sits at the heart of Nvidia's new Vera Rubin platform, which the company said has been purpose-built for the agentic AI era. Built on Nvidia's custom Olympus core, the processor delivers twice the single-threaded performance, three times the core-to-core bandwidth and 40% lower memory latency than competing chiplet-based designs, according to the company.

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Global Rollout Backed By More Than 300 Partners

Nvidia said Vera Rubin is ramping up worldwide with support from more than 300 partners. Production of the Vera Rubin NVL72 platform is underway across over 350 factory sites in 30 countries. Cloud providers including CoreWeave, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure are among those deploying the platform, which Nvidia claims delivers industry-leading performance per watt and the lowest token cost.

Networking, Rack Design Focus On Efficiency

The Vera Rubin platform combines seven chips and five rack trays into a single integrated system. Nvidia said its sixth-generation NVLink delivers more than twice the throughput, three times lower latency and ten times higher packet rates than conventional Ethernet, while Spectrum-X Ethernet enhances large-scale networking performance.

The company also highlighted engineering improvements, saying the new rack-scale design eliminates cables, fans and hoses within the compute tray, reducing assembly time from hours to around a minute. The liquid cooling system is designed to lower water consumption in AI factories.

Europe Expansion Through Microsoft, Mistral

Nvidia said Vera Rubin will serve as the computing foundation for its expanded partnership with Microsoft and Mistral in Europe.

The platform is expected to power the next generation of Microsoft's European AI infrastructure and Mistral Compute, supporting sovereign AI deployments across public cloud, private cloud and customer-controlled environments using tens of thousands of GPUs.

Partners Highlight Early Benchmark Gains

The company also shared benchmark results from partners including CoreWeave, Google Cloud and DeepInfra, which reported improvements in throughput, inference efficiency and AI agent orchestration on the Vera Rubin platform and Vera CPU.

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