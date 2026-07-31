SK Hynix Jumps 28%, Samsung Surges 24% As AI-Fuelled Chip Rally Returns; KOSPI Rallies

South Korea's semiconductor stocks surged on Friday, extending a broader global AI rally after stronger-than-expected earnings from Amazon and Microsoft reignited optimism around artificial intelligence infrastructure spending.

SK Hynix rose as much as 28.4%, while Samsung Electronics gained 23.7%, according to the latest market data.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics also climbed nearly 30%, while Hyundai Motor advanced close to 8%. The rally helped lift the KOSPI Composite Index more than 17% to 6,546.82.

The gains followed a sharp rebound in global semiconductor stocks after blockbuster results from the two US technology giants reinforced confidence that AI-related spending remains resilient.

Amazon's cloud business exceeded expectations, while Microsoft reported stronger-than-expected Azure growth, easing concerns that demand for AI infrastructure was slowing.

The rally also spread across Japan, with major chip-related stocks posting strong gains as investors returned to the semiconductor sector following this week's sell-off driven by valuation concerns and rising competition from Chinese memory chipmakers.

The broader recovery reflects renewed investor confidence that AI-driven demand for advanced chips and cloud infrastructure remains intact, reversing part of the sharp decline seen earlier this week.





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