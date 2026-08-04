Maharashtra Hikes Pink E-Auto Subsidy To 40% To Boost Women's Employment

A Government Resolution (GR) has been formally issued by the Maharashtra State Government to increase the financial subsidy under the Pink E-Rickshaw Scheme from 20% to 40%.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis authorised this significant change, which is intended to significantly improve clean, last-mile urban mobility while reducing the financial burden on women entrepreneurs.

Importantly, women who already bought cars under the older 20% band will receive the extra 20% benefit to help pay back their bank loans because the government has made the legislation retroactive, according to a report by The Indian Express

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The government's commitment to deploying 5,000 pink e-autos throughout the state by streamlining the application procedure by the end of the current fiscal year was also reiterated by Minister for Women and Child Development Aditi Tatkare during the recent Legislative Assembly.

The Pune district had previously been given a target of about 4,000 pink e-autos under the initiative. However, only 17 women have successfully finished the application process and started operations since the program's introduction two years ago.

The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), the implementing organisation Kinetic Green, and beneficiaries are among the partners in the program with whom Parisar and Asar experts have been closely collaborating with female applicants.

The organisations have documented implementation issues and offered recommendations to the relevant authorities based on field interaction and an independent beneficiary survey conducted in Pune.

According to the survey, women applicants still encounter many obstacles, such as unclear eligibility requirements and supporting documentation, delays at different phases of the application process, trouble obtaining financing and setting up the beneficiary contribution, and worries about the vehicle's commercial viability.

While talking to The Indian Express, Deo, a senior program associate at Parisar told that the increase in subsidy was a positive move and may greatly increase the scheme's acceptance if it is implemented promptly and with sufficient institutional backing. "The WCD needs to raise awareness about the initiative as the scheme's visibility is still low," she stated.

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Many female beneficiaries emphasised that financial aid by itself would not guarantee long-term livelihood sustainability, even though they valued the increased subsidy for lowering their initial financial burden.

In order to guarantee prompt help in the event of technical or maintenance-related concerns while operating the vehicle, the beneficiaries emphasised that the implementing agencies should offer prompt and easily available technical support.

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