'Treated Like A Terrorist': Udhayanidhi Stalin Targets TVK Govt After Arrest

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday accused the ruling TVK government of treating him "like a terrorist" after he was released on bail in a case linked to his alleged remarks at a public meeting.

The complainants have alleged that Stalin's comments were aimed at actor Trisha, who is considered a close friend and confidante of actor-turned-Chief Minister Vijay.

Speaking to reporters after his release, Stalin said the police action contradicted the Tamil Nadu government's submission before the Madras High Court, where it had stated that it had no intention of arresting him.

ALSO READ: Udhayanidhi Stalin Controversy Explained As TVK Slams DMK Leader's Remark On Actor Trisha

"In court, the government lawyer stated that they had no intention of arresting me. However, under the pretext of taking me away for interrogation, they deployed nearly 3,000 police personnel using public money and took me from Chennai to Thanjavur by road as though I were a terrorist," he said.

He also claimed that he was not provided proper treatment during the process. Stalin noted that he was first taken to Sengipatti Police Station and interrogated for several hours before being released on station bail instead of being taken directly to Thanjavur.

Describing the case as politically motivated, the DMK leader accused the state government of using the controversy to divert attention from more pressing public issues.

"The government is using a diversionary tactic. They have claimed I said something that I never said," he alleged.

ALSO READ: 'Trisha' Remark Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin To Be Released On Station Bail, Tamil Nadu Govt Tells Madras HC

Stalin denied the allegations, insisting that he had neither meant nor tried to insult women. "I did not speak with any wrong intentions. I had no intention of speaking about women in a derogatory manner. I did not mean to demean women. I don't have that intention in my mind," he said.

Emphasising his respect for women, Stalin added, "I have a wife, a daughter and a sister. All women in Tamil Nadu are like my mothers and sisters. I will not be intimidated by this false case."

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