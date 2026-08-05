Power Grid, Cummins India, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Biocon, Berger Paints Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Power Grid Corporation of India, Cummins India, GE Vernova T&D India, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Biocon, Berger Paints India, Aster DM Quality Care and several other companies will announce their financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year today, August 5.

Power Grid is expected to post revenue of Rs 12,534 crore and profit at Rs 3,866.5 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 10,178.4 crore. Cummins India is forecasted to report revenue at Rs 3,217.1 crore and profit at Rs 3,011.1 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 674.2 crore with margin at 21.67%.

GE Vernova T&D India is likely to post revenue of Rs 1,737.3 crore and profit at Rs 337.3 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 449.2 crore with margin at 25.76%. Aurobindo Pharma is expected to report revenue at Rs 9,054.6 crore and profit at Rs 1,017.2 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 1,865.2 crore with margin at 20.30%.

PB Fintech is expected to report revenue at Rs 1,803.2 crore and profit at Rs 148.2 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 150.9 crore with margin at 9.96%. Biocon is expected to report revenue at Rs 4,505.4 crore and profit at Rs 181.2 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 957.3 crore with margin at 21.21%.

ALSO READ: ONGC Q1 Results: Profit Soars 2.5x As Margin Expands Sharply; Revenue Up 29%

Berger Paints India is expected to report revenue at Rs 3,606.4 crore and profit at Rs 390.2 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 593.9 crore with margin at 17.20%.

Earnings Estimate At A Glance

Company Revenue Ebitda Margin Profit Power Grid Rs 12,534 crore Rs 10,178.4 crore - Rs 3,866.5 crore Cummins India Rs 3,217.1 crore Rs 674.2 crore 21.67% Rs 3,011.1 crore GE Vernova T&D India Rs 1,737.3 crore Rs 449.2 crore 25.76% Rs 337.3 crore Aurobindo Pharma Rs 9,054.6 crore Rs 1,865.2 crore 20.30% Rs 1,017.2 crore PB Fintech Rs 1,803.2 crore Rs 150.9 crore 9.96% Rs 148.2 crore Biocon Rs 4,505.4 crore Rs 957.3 crore 21.21% Rs 181.2 crore Berger Paints India Rs 3,606.4 crore Rs 593.9 crore 17.20% Rs 390.2 crore Aster DM Quality Care Rs 1,244.3 crore Rs 247.3 crore - Rs 119.5 crore Navin Fluorine International Rs 953.5 crore Rs 308.8 crore 32.13% Rs 196 crore Aegis Vopak Terminals Rs 227.1 crore Rs 164.4 crore - Rs 53.2 crore Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Rs 925.5 crore Rs 304.5 crore 32.01% Rs 197.5 crore Neuland Laboratories Rs 517.7 crore Rs 130 crore 24.41% Rs 87.4 crore Tenneco Clean Air India Rs 1,535.2 crore Rs 246.7 crore - Rs 163.2 crore Bayer CropScience Rs 1,948 crore Rs 382.4 crore 18.74% Rs 285.3 crore eClerx Services Rs 1,178.7 crore Rs 283 crore 23.99% Rs 181.8 crore Cohance Lifesciences Rs 453.9 crore Rs 23.9 crore 15.50% - Bikaji Foods International Rs 730.4 crore Rs 97.8 crore 16.40% Rs 62.8 crore Shilpa Medicare Rs 459.9 crore Rs 128 crore - Rs 62.8 crore Godrej Agrovet Rs 2,845.8 crore Rs 277.3 crore 9.23% Rs 153.7 crore Whirlpool of India Rs 2,713.3 crore Rs 196.5 crore 8.39% Rs 135.2 crore Time Technoplast Rs 1,632.3 crore Rs 233.2 crore - Rs 126.1 crore

Earnings Today

Power Grid Corporation of India, Cummins India, GE Vernova T&D India, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Biocon, Berger Paints India, Aster DM Quality Care, Navin Fluorine International, Aegis Vopak Terminals, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Neuland Laboratories, Tenneco Clean Air India, Bayer CropScience, eClerx Services, Cohance Lifesciences, Bikaji Foods International, Shilpa Medicare, Godrej Agrovet, Whirlpool of India and Time Technoplast.

ALSO READ: BSE Q1 Results: Profit Rises 10% Despite Muted Revenue Growth; Margin Widens

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