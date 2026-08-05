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Power Grid, Cummins India, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Biocon, Berger Paints Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Power Grid Corporation of India, Cummins India, GE Vernova T&D India, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Biocon, Berger Paints India, Aster DM Quality Care are among the companies scheduled to announce quarterly earnings on Wednesday, August 5.

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Power Grid, Cummins India, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Biocon, Berger Paints Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
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Power Grid Corporation of India, Cummins India, GE Vernova T&D India, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Biocon, Berger Paints India, Aster DM Quality Care and several other companies will announce their financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year today, August 5.

Power Grid is expected to post revenue of Rs 12,534 crore and profit at Rs 3,866.5 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 10,178.4 crore. Cummins India is forecasted to report revenue at Rs 3,217.1 crore and profit at Rs 3,011.1 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 674.2 crore with margin at 21.67%.

GE Vernova T&D India is likely to post revenue of Rs 1,737.3 crore and profit at Rs 337.3 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 449.2 crore with margin at 25.76%. Aurobindo Pharma is expected to report revenue at Rs 9,054.6 crore and profit at Rs 1,017.2 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 1,865.2 crore with margin at 20.30%.

PB Fintech is expected to report revenue at Rs 1,803.2 crore and profit at Rs 148.2 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 150.9 crore with margin at 9.96%. Biocon is expected to report revenue at Rs 4,505.4 crore and profit at Rs 181.2 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 957.3 crore with margin at 21.21%.

ALSO READ: ONGC Q1 Results: Profit Soars 2.5x As Margin Expands Sharply; Revenue Up 29%

Berger Paints India is expected to report revenue at Rs 3,606.4 crore and profit at Rs 390.2 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 593.9 crore with margin at 17.20%.

Earnings Estimate At A Glance

CompanyRevenueEbitdaMarginProfit
Power GridRs 12,534 croreRs 10,178.4 crore-Rs 3,866.5 crore
Cummins IndiaRs 3,217.1 croreRs 674.2 crore21.67%Rs 3,011.1 crore
GE Vernova T&D IndiaRs 1,737.3 croreRs 449.2 crore25.76%Rs 337.3 crore
Aurobindo PharmaRs 9,054.6 croreRs 1,865.2 crore20.30%Rs 1,017.2 crore
PB FintechRs 1,803.2 croreRs 150.9 crore9.96%Rs 148.2 crore
BioconRs 4,505.4 croreRs 957.3 crore21.21%Rs 181.2 crore
Berger Paints IndiaRs 3,606.4 croreRs 593.9 crore17.20%Rs 390.2 crore
Aster DM Quality CareRs 1,244.3 croreRs 247.3 crore-Rs 119.5 crore
Navin Fluorine InternationalRs 953.5 croreRs 308.8 crore32.13%Rs 196 crore
Aegis Vopak TerminalsRs 227.1 croreRs 164.4 crore-Rs 53.2 crore
Inventurus Knowledge SolutionsRs 925.5 croreRs 304.5 crore32.01%Rs 197.5 crore
Neuland LaboratoriesRs 517.7 croreRs 130 crore24.41%Rs 87.4 crore
Tenneco Clean Air IndiaRs 1,535.2 croreRs 246.7 crore-Rs 163.2 crore
Bayer CropScienceRs 1,948 croreRs 382.4 crore18.74%Rs 285.3 crore
eClerx ServicesRs 1,178.7 croreRs 283 crore23.99%Rs 181.8 crore
Cohance LifesciencesRs 453.9 croreRs 23.9 crore15.50%-
Bikaji Foods InternationalRs 730.4 croreRs 97.8 crore16.40%Rs 62.8 crore
Shilpa MedicareRs 459.9 croreRs 128 crore-Rs 62.8 crore
Godrej AgrovetRs 2,845.8 croreRs 277.3 crore9.23%Rs 153.7 crore
Whirlpool of IndiaRs 2,713.3 croreRs 196.5 crore8.39%Rs 135.2 crore
Time TechnoplastRs 1,632.3 croreRs 233.2 crore-Rs 126.1 crore

Earnings Today

Power Grid Corporation of India, Cummins India, GE Vernova T&D India, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Biocon, Berger Paints India, Aster DM Quality Care, Navin Fluorine International, Aegis Vopak Terminals, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Neuland Laboratories, Tenneco Clean Air India, Bayer CropScience, eClerx Services, Cohance Lifesciences, Bikaji Foods International, Shilpa Medicare, Godrej Agrovet, Whirlpool of India and Time Technoplast.

ALSO READ: BSE Q1 Results: Profit Rises 10% Despite Muted Revenue Growth; Margin Widens

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