Power Grid, Cummins India, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Biocon, Berger Paints Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Power Grid Corporation of India, Cummins India, GE Vernova T&D India, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Biocon, Berger Paints India, Aster DM Quality Care and several other companies will announce their financial results for the first quarter of the current financial year today, August 5.
Power Grid is expected to post revenue of Rs 12,534 crore and profit at Rs 3,866.5 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 10,178.4 crore. Cummins India is forecasted to report revenue at Rs 3,217.1 crore and profit at Rs 3,011.1 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 674.2 crore with margin at 21.67%.
GE Vernova T&D India is likely to post revenue of Rs 1,737.3 crore and profit at Rs 337.3 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 449.2 crore with margin at 25.76%. Aurobindo Pharma is expected to report revenue at Rs 9,054.6 crore and profit at Rs 1,017.2 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 1,865.2 crore with margin at 20.30%.
PB Fintech is expected to report revenue at Rs 1,803.2 crore and profit at Rs 148.2 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 150.9 crore with margin at 9.96%. Biocon is expected to report revenue at Rs 4,505.4 crore and profit at Rs 181.2 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 957.3 crore with margin at 21.21%.
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Berger Paints India is expected to report revenue at Rs 3,606.4 crore and profit at Rs 390.2 crore. Ebitda is expected to be at Rs 593.9 crore with margin at 17.20%.
Earnings Estimate At A Glance
|Company
|Revenue
|Ebitda
|Margin
|Profit
|Power Grid
|Rs 12,534 crore
|Rs 10,178.4 crore
|-
|Rs 3,866.5 crore
|Cummins India
|Rs 3,217.1 crore
|Rs 674.2 crore
|21.67%
|Rs 3,011.1 crore
|GE Vernova T&D India
|Rs 1,737.3 crore
|Rs 449.2 crore
|25.76%
|Rs 337.3 crore
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Rs 9,054.6 crore
|Rs 1,865.2 crore
|20.30%
|Rs 1,017.2 crore
|PB Fintech
|Rs 1,803.2 crore
|Rs 150.9 crore
|9.96%
|Rs 148.2 crore
|Biocon
|Rs 4,505.4 crore
|Rs 957.3 crore
|21.21%
|Rs 181.2 crore
|Berger Paints India
|Rs 3,606.4 crore
|Rs 593.9 crore
|17.20%
|Rs 390.2 crore
|Aster DM Quality Care
|Rs 1,244.3 crore
|Rs 247.3 crore
|-
|Rs 119.5 crore
|Navin Fluorine International
|Rs 953.5 crore
|Rs 308.8 crore
|32.13%
|Rs 196 crore
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|Rs 227.1 crore
|Rs 164.4 crore
|-
|Rs 53.2 crore
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|Rs 925.5 crore
|Rs 304.5 crore
|32.01%
|Rs 197.5 crore
|Neuland Laboratories
|Rs 517.7 crore
|Rs 130 crore
|24.41%
|Rs 87.4 crore
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|Rs 1,535.2 crore
|Rs 246.7 crore
|-
|Rs 163.2 crore
|Bayer CropScience
|Rs 1,948 crore
|Rs 382.4 crore
|18.74%
|Rs 285.3 crore
|eClerx Services
|Rs 1,178.7 crore
|Rs 283 crore
|23.99%
|Rs 181.8 crore
|Cohance Lifesciences
|Rs 453.9 crore
|Rs 23.9 crore
|15.50%
|-
|Bikaji Foods International
|Rs 730.4 crore
|Rs 97.8 crore
|16.40%
|Rs 62.8 crore
|Shilpa Medicare
|Rs 459.9 crore
|Rs 128 crore
|-
|Rs 62.8 crore
|Godrej Agrovet
|Rs 2,845.8 crore
|Rs 277.3 crore
|9.23%
|Rs 153.7 crore
|Whirlpool of India
|Rs 2,713.3 crore
|Rs 196.5 crore
|8.39%
|Rs 135.2 crore
|Time Technoplast
|Rs 1,632.3 crore
|Rs 233.2 crore
|-
|Rs 126.1 crore
Earnings Today
Power Grid Corporation of India, Cummins India, GE Vernova T&D India, Aurobindo Pharma, PB Fintech, Biocon, Berger Paints India, Aster DM Quality Care, Navin Fluorine International, Aegis Vopak Terminals, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Neuland Laboratories, Tenneco Clean Air India, Bayer CropScience, eClerx Services, Cohance Lifesciences, Bikaji Foods International, Shilpa Medicare, Godrej Agrovet, Whirlpool of India and Time Technoplast.
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