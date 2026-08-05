Govt To Social Media Giants: Comply With Indian Laws, Avoid Arbitrary Content Takedowns

Government officials pressed major social media companies to align their content moderation practices with the country's legal framework, raising concerns over arbitrary takedowns while maintaining that the government's objective is regulatory compliance, not limits on free speech, according to Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology sources.

The issue was discussed during the first round of meetings between government officials and representatives of leading social media platforms, including Meta and other technology companies.

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Officials raised concerns over what they called inconsistent content moderation practices, selective enforcement of platform policies and the removal of posts without adequate transparency.

Among the issues flagged was the reported removal of a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which officials cited as an example while seeking greater accountability and consistency in content moderation decisions.

The government also expressed concern over the prevalence of abusive and harmful content on social media platforms, urging companies to strengthen enforcement against such material.

According to MeitY sources, the government made it clear that platforms operating in India must ensure compliance with the country's legal framework while maintaining transparency in their moderation processes.

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Officials emphasised that the discussions were focused on accountability and user protection rather than restricting legitimate expression or criticism.

Representatives of Meta and other platforms told the government that they have robust content moderation mechanisms, including automated detection tools, human review systems and fact-checking processes. They also maintained that any misuse of their platforms is neither deliberate nor knowingly permitted, and that action is taken when violations are detected under their policies.

The first round of consultations concluded on Tuesday, with both sides exchanging their concerns and perspectives. A second round of discussions was scheduled for Wednesday, where officials are expected to further deliberate on compliance, moderation standards and safeguards aimed at ensuring a safer and more transparent digital ecosystem in India.

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