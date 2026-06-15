Paint Stocks In Green: Asian Paints, Berger, Others Rally As Oil Prices Slip On US-Iran Deal

- Indigo Paints shares rose 4.26% intraday to Rs 1,038 on June 15
- Shalimar Paints shares increased 3.84% to Rs 53.88 during the session
- Berger Paints traded 3.71% higher at Rs 538.15 on Monday
Paint stocks such as Indigo Paints, Asian Paints, Shalimar Paints, Berger Paints rose on Monday, June 15 as crude oil prices fell after US and Iran confirmed a peace agreement.
The surge was led by Indigo Paint, with its shares rising 4.26% intraday to Rs 1,038 apiece, followed by Shalimar Paints up 3.84% at Rs 53.88 per share and Berger traded 3.71% higher at Rs 538.15. Shalimar Paints shares jumped 1.87% to Rs 3,170.
The rally in paint stocks come after oil prices fell in the global market, with WTI crude futures for July delivery dropped 4.77% to $80.83 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for August delivery fell about 4% to $83.77 a barrel.
Oil prices remain a key indicator for paint manufacturers, which use crude-derived inputs for a sizeable share of their raw material requirements.
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