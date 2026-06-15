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Paint Stocks In Green: Asian Paints, Berger, Others Rally As Oil Prices Slip On US-Iran Deal

The surge was led by Indigo Paint, with its shares rising 4.26% intraday to Rs 1,038 apiece.

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Paint Stocks In Green: Asian Paints, Berger, Others Rally As Oil Prices Slip On US-Iran Deal
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  • Indigo Paints shares rose 4.26% intraday to Rs 1,038 on June 15
  • Shalimar Paints shares increased 3.84% to Rs 53.88 during the session
  • Berger Paints traded 3.71% higher at Rs 538.15 on Monday
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Paint stocks such as Indigo Paints, Asian Paints, Shalimar Paints, Berger Paints rose on Monday, June 15 as crude oil prices fell after US and Iran confirmed a peace agreement. 

The surge was led by Indigo Paint, with its shares rising  4.26% intraday to Rs 1,038 apiece, followed by Shalimar Paints up 3.84% at Rs 53.88 per share and Berger traded 3.71% higher at Rs 538.15. Shalimar Paints shares jumped 1.87% to Rs 3,170.

The rally in paint stocks come after oil prices fell in the global market, with WTI crude futures for July delivery dropped 4.77% to $80.83 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for August delivery fell about 4% to $83.77 a barrel.

Oil prices remain a key indicator for paint manufacturers, which use crude-derived inputs for a sizeable share of their raw material requirements.

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