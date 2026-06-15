Asian Markets Today: Nikkei, Kospi Lead Gains As Brent Crude Falls After US-Iran Reaches Peace Deal

Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday, with Japan and South Korea leading gains, while several major benchmarks were little changed.

Japan's Nikkei rose 4.68% to 69,108.03, marking the strongest move among key regional indices. South Korea's Kospi gained 5.64% to 8,581.47, while Australia's ASX 200 advanced 1.44% to 8,930.6, New Zealand's NZX 50 added 0.28% to 13,431.14 and Singapore's STI climbed 0.76% to 5,025.8.

The moves in Asian equities came as oil prices declined after comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on the deal involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said on social media late Sunday that a deal with Iran was "now complete". Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said an official signing ceremony would take place on Friday in Switzerland.

WTI crude futures for July delivery fell 4.77% to $80.83 a barrel. Brent crude futures for August delivery traded about 4% lower at $83.77 a barrel.

Deal Progress Watched

The decline in oil prices followed uncertainty earlier in the weekend after an exchange of fire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon raised questions over whether the agreement would be completed on Sunday.

Investors tracked both developments in the Middle East and movements in energy markets as trading continued across the region.

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