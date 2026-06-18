Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Share Price Surges 13% To Hit 52-Week High On $13.5 Million Order-Win

Shares of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries surged nearly 13% in early trade on Thursday, June 18, after the iron fondries company bagged an export order worth around $13.51 million for the supply of pig iron to a UK-based customer. In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, the Kirloslar-Group company said that the contract involves the supply of 30,000 metric tonnes of basic-grade pig iron on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. The latest shipment for the order is scheduled by August 15, 2026.

On Thursday, shares of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries opened at Rs 467, over 5% higgher than its previious close of Rs 444.30 and extended gains till 13% to hit a 52-week high of Rs 50.8.45 apiece on the NSE. Shares last traded 9.41% higher at Rs 486 apiece on the NSE against a 0.07% drop to 24,069.05 in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The metal stock has gained 18% in one week, 14% in one month and on a year-to-date basis. The company commands a market cap of Rs 8,008.59 crore.

Kirloskar Ferrous said the order was awarded by an international buyer based in London and clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the customer. The company also stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction. The export order is expected to support the company's international business and strengthen its presence in global pig iron markets.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is one of India's largest castings and pig iron manufacturers. The company caters to various industry sectors, such as tractors, automobiles and diesel engines.

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