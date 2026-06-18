Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Positive Open To Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Sinks Below $79 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,091.50. On Wednesday, India's total market capitalisation crossed $5 trillion, regaining its position as the fourth-largest equity market. Benchmark indices extended gains for the fourth straight session, ending near six-week highs. Nifty 50 rose 0.40% to close at 24,085.70, while Sensex gained 0.45% to 77,155.62.

Meanwhile, oil prices resumed declines as an interim peace arrangement between the US and Iran came into effect, with focus shifting to crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf output from suspended fields. Brent crude fell back below $79 a barrel after gaining in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $76.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.44%, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.93% as both indices extended gains to fresh highs. Thailand's SET Index advanced 1.16%. Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.14%, while New Zealand's NZX 50 eased 0.03%.

Overnight, the US Federal Reserve kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.5–3.75%, in line with expectations. Investors focused on updated projections, which showed the median estimate for the 2026 year-end policy rate rising to 3.8% from 3.4% in March.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh did not provide his own rate projection, adding to uncertainty over the rate path.

U.S. stocks retreated after the decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.98% lower after touching an intraday record earlier in the session. The S&P 500 declined 1.21%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.34%.