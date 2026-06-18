Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Positive Open To Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Sinks Below $79 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,091.50, compared to Wednesday's index close of 24,085.70.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,091.50. On Wednesday, India's total market capitalisation crossed $5 trillion, regaining its position as the fourth-largest equity market. Benchmark indices extended gains for the fourth straight session, ending near six-week highs. Nifty 50 rose 0.40% to close at 24,085.70, while Sensex gained 0.45% to 77,155.62.
Meanwhile, oil prices resumed declines as an interim peace arrangement between the US and Iran came into effect, with focus shifting to crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf output from suspended fields. Brent crude fell back below $79 a barrel after gaining in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $76.
Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.44%, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.93% as both indices extended gains to fresh highs. Thailand's SET Index advanced 1.16%. Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.14%, while New Zealand's NZX 50 eased 0.03%.
Overnight, the US Federal Reserve kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.5–3.75%, in line with expectations. Investors focused on updated projections, which showed the median estimate for the 2026 year-end policy rate rising to 3.8% from 3.4% in March.
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh did not provide his own rate projection, adding to uncertainty over the rate path.
U.S. stocks retreated after the decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.98% lower after touching an intraday record earlier in the session. The S&P 500 declined 1.21%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.34%.
Stock Market Live: Reliance Jio Plans 1,600-Satellite Broadband Network, ET Reports
Reliance Jio plans to build a 1,600-satellite broadband network, The Economic Times reported.
The company is looking to launch satellite broadband services within three years, according to the report.
Stock Market Live: HFCL, RailTel, Lupin, Waaree Renewable Among Stocks In News
- HFCL received a Rs 2,666.09 crore contract from Rail Vikas Nigam for the BharatNet Phase-3 project in the Uttar Pradesh telecom circle.
- RailTel received a letter of intent for an order estimated at Rs 52.56 crore, while Rail Vikas Nigam received a Rs 967.92 crore order from East Coast Railway for bridge construction.
- Lupin launched Azilsartan Medoxomil tablets in the US after receiving US FDA approval for its abbreviated new drug application.
- Waaree Renewable Technologies received an additional order for an existing solar project, raising the contract value by Rs 31 crore to Rs 1,045 crore.
Stock Market Live: NSE Files Draft Papers For IPO With 14.89 Crore Shares In OFS
The National Stock Exchange filed its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI for its IPO.
The issue will be entirely an offer for sale of 14.89 crore shares. State Bank of India will sell 2.475 crore shares, making it the largest seller.
LIC will not sell any stake in the offer. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Bank of Baroda and GIC are among the other sellers.
Stock Market Live: Trump Signs US-Iran MoU To End War, Reopen Hormuz
US President Donald Trump said he signed the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran on Wednesday, setting in motion steps to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump said the document was signed in Versailles during the G7 summit in France. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed on behalf of Iran.
Stock Market Live: Oil Prices Resume Decline As US-Iran Peace Arrangement Takes Effect
Brent crude fell back below $79 a barrel after gaining in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $76.
Prices declined as an interim peace arrangement between the US and Iran came into effect, with focus shifting to crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf output from suspended fields.
Stock Market Live: Asian Stocks Trade Mostly Higher As Nikkei, Kospi Extend Gains
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.44%, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.93% as both indices extended gains to fresh highs.
- Thailand’s SET Index advanced 1.16%. Australia’s ASX 200 slipped 0.14%, while New Zealand’s NZX 50 eased 0.03%.
Stock Market Live: Fed Holds Rate Steady As Projections Signal Higher Rates
- The US Federal Reserve kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.5–3.75%, in line with expectations.
- Investors focused on updated projections, which showed the median estimate for the 2026 year-end policy rate rising to 3.8% from 3.4% in March.
- Fed Chair Kevin Warsh did not provide his own rate projection, adding to uncertainty over the rate path.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Little Changed Ahead Of Market Open
GIFT Nifty traded at 24,091.50, compared with Wednesday’s Nifty 50 close of 24,085.70.
The early indicator pointed to a flat start for the Indian equity benchmark.
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