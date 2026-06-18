Global Funds Pile Into Indian Government Bonds After Removal Of Debt Tax On Foreign Investors

Global funds are piling into Indian government bonds after New Delhi removed taxes on debt for foreign investors and eased ownership caps, along with moves that have helped stabilize the rupee. Overseas flows into index-eligible bonds have increased by 322.8 billion rupees ($3.4 billion) since the June 5 reforms, though part of the increase reflects the addition of more bonds to the category.

Pictet Asset Management and Neuberger Berman Group LLC said they're looking to add exposure, while M&G Investments has turned more positive after the latest steps.

"India now looks better differentiated from other emerging bond markets, where policy flexibility and credibility are more constrained," said Low Guan Yi, head of Asia fixed income at M&G Investments in Singapore.

Earlier this month, New Delhi scrapped taxes and removed limits on the ownership of some bonds for global funds. The central bank also said it will subsidize hedging costs for non-resident deposits and offshore borrowings by companies. The measures came after the rupee fell to record lows amid pressure from higher energy prices and record equity market outflows.

The tax break may boost the returns for foreigners by 15%-20%, according to Deloitte India.

Foreign Holdings of Indian Bonds Surge

Photo Credit: (Photo: Bloomberg)

India's efforts to draw foreign capital contrast with responses elsewhere in Asia, where policymakers have relied more on interest rate hikes to support the currency. Bank Indonesia undertook a surprise rate hike last week and announced plans to intensify interventions to shore up the rupiah, while authorities in the Philippines warned speculators betting against the peso after previously raising rates to curb inflation.

"We see scope for increased allocation as India offers a relatively high-yielding, lower-beta alternative to some other EM markets," said Carrie Liaw, senior investment manager for emerging market fixed income at Pictet Asset.

The measures have helped the rupee recover 2.5% from the record low of near 97 per dollar hit last month. They have also boosted the prospects of eventually getting the securities cleared and settled through Euroclear, a move that would make India's onshore debt market easier for foreign investors to access, according to Prashant Singh, senior portfolio manager at Neuberger.

Not all investors are ready to consider raising exposure immediately.

"While it is positive in the medium to long term, heightened Middle East risks remain a hurdle for now, though will create buying opportunities over the next few months," said Kenneth Akintewe, head of Asian sovereign debt at Aberdeen Investments.

ALSO READ: Asian Markets Today: Nikkei Hits Record, Kospi Advances As US Fed Signals Rate Hikes Ahead

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.