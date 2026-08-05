Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10: From 'Agnipariksha', Host To Premiere Date, Here's Everything We Know So Far

After the success of nine seasons, Bigg Boss Telugu is gearing up for its milestone 10th edition, reportedly themed as Bigg Boss 10: Dashavataram.

Bigg Boss Agnipariksha: A New Twist

One of the biggest changes this season is Bigg Boss Agnipariksha, a digital pre-show that will decide which commoners get a chance to enter the main Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house.

According to reports, the 15-day pre-show will premiere on August 15 on Star Maa and JioHotstar. Around 15 shortlisted commoner contestants will compete in a series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their patience, determination and personality.

The show will be hosted by Sreemukhi, while former Bigg Boss Telugu contestants Navdeep, Bindu Madhavi and Abijeet will mentor and judge the participants. At the end of the competition, a few contestants will earn a place in the main season. However, it is still unclear whether they will enter during the grand premiere or later as wildcard contestants.

Nagarjuna Is Back As Host

Putting speculation about a host change to rest, Nagarjuna will return to host the milestone tenth season. Speaking to Variety India, the actor said he is excited to take the show "to the next level" as it celebrates its tenth anniversary.

Nagarjuna also revealed that he has chosen not to see the contestant list before the premiere this time.

"I wanted to maintain a sense of spontaneity while meeting them," he told Variety India, explaining that he wants his conversations with contestants to be natural and not influenced by what he already knows about them.

The actor also admitted that hosting the show was difficult during his first two seasons because he was not comfortable judging people. Over time, however, he became more confident and settled into the role.

Nagarjuna also made it clear that he will not tolerate disrespectful behaviour inside the house. Speaking to Variety India, he said, "Many families and kids watch the show, so I don't accept this kind of unruly behavior. I caution or warn them against it."

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Premiere Date And Contestant Buzz

According to multiple reports, Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is expected to have its grand premiere on September 6, with regular episodes likely to begin from September 7.

If the reported schedule remains unchanged, the show is expected to run for around 15 weeks. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the launch date or timings.

The official contestant list is also under wraps. However, names such as Pallavi Gowda, Deepika Rangaraju, Express Hari, Rocking Rakesh, Pandu Master, Chandrahas, Tejaswini Gowda and Uppal Balu have been doing the rounds on social media and in media reports. None of these names has been confirmed by the makers.

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