Alembic Pharma, KIMS Get Target Price Hikes After Q1, Latent View Sees Downgrade: ICICI Securities

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ICICI Securities Report

Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, and Latent View Analytics remained in focus after ICICI Securities reviewed their June-quarter earnings, raising target prices for Alembic Pharma and KIMS while downgrading Latent View Analytics due to concerns over near-term revenue growth and margin pressures.

Among the three, Alembic Pharma delivered one of the strongest performances. The company reported a 26% YoY rise in revenue, driven by a sharp recovery in its US business, where sales surged nearly 49% amid new product launches and the exclusive launch of Bosutinib.

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Encouraged by the strong execution, management raised its FY27 US growth guidance, prompting ICICI Securities to maintain its 'Add' rating and increase its target price to Rs 875 from Rs 850.

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Isec Alembic Pharma Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Isec Kims Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Isec Latent View Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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