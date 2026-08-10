iPhone 18 Release: Will Apple's New Series Cost Over Rs 1,30,000? Here's What Tipsters Say

Apple's much-anticipated iPhone 18 Pro could reportedly be significantly more expensive than its predecessor, with tipsters claiming that the device may start at more than $1,400. That would translate to over Rs 1,30,000 in India at current exchange rates, although Apple's regional pricing could differ and the company has not confirmed the reported price.

According to the claims, the iPhone 18 Pro could see a price increase of more than $300 compared with the iPhone 17 Pro.

The tipsters have also claimed that the iPhone 18 Pro could bring several hardware upgrades.

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The reports come amid separate rumours of a potential price hike for the iPhone 17 series. Tipster Sunny claimed on X that Apple could increase iPhone 17 prices globally by $74, with the hike potentially taking effect on August 10. Citing reports circulating in China, the tipster said prices could rise by 500 yuan in the country, while the increase in India could be around Rs 10,000.

The reported price increase has been linked to rising memory component costs across the global consumer electronics supply chain. However, neither Apple nor its official channels have confirmed the reported hike.

iPhone 18 Pro Rumored Features

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to receive upgrades across the camera, display and connectivity departments, according to leaks.

On the camera front, the device could feature a variable-aperture main camera, which would allow greater control over light intake and depth of field. The upgrade could also improve low-light photography and offer more flexibility for portrait shots.

The device is also tipped to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, reportedly reduced by around 35%. If accurate, the change could provide users with more usable screen space.

Under the hood, Apple could introduce its in-house C2 modem with the iPhone 18 Pro. The modem is expected to bring improvements in connectivity, signal performance and power efficiency, if the claims prove accurate.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro Could Get Apple's Biggest Hardware Upgrade In Years: Tipster

The smartphone is further rumoured to feature the A20 Pro chipset, reportedly built using a 2nm process. It could also use WMCM chip packaging, which may improve thermal management, power efficiency and signal integrity.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro Max in September, with some leaks pointing to September 9 as a possible launch date. However, Apple has yet to confirm the launch date, specifications or pricing of the upcoming iPhone 18 series.

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