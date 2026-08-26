Buy, Sell Or Hold: Groww, Sedemac Mechatronics, Jana Small Finance Bank, Kirloskar Oil, Hindustan Copper — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww)? Should you hold shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd. shares of at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

CA Tapan Doshi, Reserach Analyst, www.catapan.in and Rajesh Bhosale, Senior Technical Analyst, My Advisor Alpha, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww) (CMP: Rs 196)

Tapan: Buy on dips

Growth is better than competition. Client addition is strong

Mutual fund business is great. Company is expanding.

Problem will happen only if there is any change in regulation.

Enter on dips at Rs 180-175.

Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,099.30)

Rajesh: Hold

Stock is range where it can cross Rs 3,150-3,200 levels

Potential for stock can move towards Rs 3,700.

Stock is in consolidation right now. Continue to Hold.

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 548.00)

Tapan: Hold

MFI stress is there for the bank.

Asset quality pressure but can wait for one more quarter.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,041.70)

Rajesh: Hold

Stock had strong traction in July towards Rs 2,000-2,600.

Prices are holding around those levels where the rally had started.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 1,930

Hindustan Copper Ltd. (CMP: Rs 553.25)

Tapan: Buy

Strong counter where the demand will be more in copper due to EV, data centre.

Mine expansion is the key, ore capacity is rising.

Valuations are premium but can buy in SIP manner.

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