Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Reacts As Karnataka Congress MLA Seeks CSR Funds For Road Repair

Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has hit back at a Karnataka Congress MLA who suggested that industry should divert its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds towards road repairs, days after she flagged crumbling infrastructure in his constituency.

"This is abdication of responsibilities," Shaw wrote on X, adding, "Industry has done more than its share of improving infra but roads built from govt funds have not even lasted 6 months."

What Sparked The Exchange

The row began after Shaw criticised Anekal MLA B. Shivanna over the poor condition of roads in his constituency, home to one of Bengaluru's biggest industrial clusters. Responding to residents' complaints about waterlogged, crater-ridden roads, she said, "@MLAShivanna has been informed of this neglect for years but he does not have the resources to provide decent infrastructure as it has been used for other things that have not benefited citizens."

MLA's Response

Responding to the criticism, Shivanna told ThePrint that corporations ought to contribute more towards local infrastructure instead of only criticising the government.

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"They make thousands of crores. Ask them to give us some to repair roads," he said, adding that he did not know how companies were utilising their CSR funds since none of it had gone towards fixing roads.

He said government allocations for road repair were limited and roads often eroded again soon after being resurfaced due to rain.

Why It Matters

The exchange comes amid intermittent rains in Bengaluru that have exposed potholes and crumbling roads across the city, reviving criticism of the D.K. Shivakumar-led Congress government's handling of civic infrastructure.

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Shaw's remarks came after an incident in Bengaluru's Hebbagodi area, around 12 km from Doddamara Road, where a 32-year-old woman was killed after losing control of her two-wheeler while trying to avoid a pothole and being run over by a commercial vehicle.

Residents have alleged that roads in the area were dug up for pipeline work but were not properly resurfaced, leaving deep potholes that have become a safety concern for daily commuters, including school buses and BMTC vehicles.

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