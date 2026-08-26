Over 40% Return in Six Months: Why Are PhysicsWallah Shares Up Over 5% Today?

PhysicsWallah Share Price Today: PhysicsWallah shares were in demand on Wednesday, with the scrip rising as much as 5.39% to hit an intraday high of Rs 127.90 per share.

At 1:25 pm, the PhysicsWallah stock was trading 5.4% higher at Rs 127.90. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.08% lower at 77,594 levels.

Notably, the stock has surged 42.9% in the past six months.

The uptick in the share price today came after 46.7 million PhysicsWallah shares changed hands in two block deals, accounting for around 1.6% of the company's equity.

PhysicsWallah Q1 Results

The block activity comes days after PhysicsWallah reported its Q1FY27 results, with the edtech company posting strong revenue growth and a narrower net loss.

PhysicsWallah's consolidated revenue rose 24.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,054 crore in the June quarter, compared with Rs 847 crore in Q1FY26.

The company's consolidated net loss narrowed 36% to Rs 77.6 crore from Rs 120.5 crore a year earlier.

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Despite the improvement, PhysicsWallah remained loss-making at the consolidated level.

The company's EBITDA loss also narrowed to Rs 56.9 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 76.3 crore in the year-ago quarter, indicating an improvement in operating performance.

Online Business Drives Growth

The online segment remained a key contributor to PhysicsWallah's performance. Online revenue stood at Rs 548.79 crore during the quarter, ahead of Rs 489.90 crore from its offline operations.

The online business reported a segment result of Rs 75.90 crore, while the offline segment posted a loss of Rs 27.17 crore. Other segments reported a loss of Rs 4.50 crore.

The numbers highlight the contrasting economics of PhysicsWallah's online and offline businesses as the company continues to expand its physical presence.

PhysicsWallah had expanded to 353 centres by May 2026. Meanwhile, online unique transacting users reached 4.87 million, while offline enrolments stood at 0.47 million.

Cost Pressures Remain

Despite the improvement in revenue and EBITDA loss, higher costs continue to weigh on the company's profitability.

Depreciation, depletion and amortisation increased to Rs 110.67 crore during the quarter, while finance costs stood at Rs 25.50 crore.

PhysicsWallah reported other income of Rs 108.86 crore, partly offset by a Rs 44.35 crore loss from the remeasurement of financial instruments at fair value.

As a result, profit before tax stood at a loss of Rs 84.32 crore.

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