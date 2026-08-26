'What About Penalties?’: Netizens React as Gurugram Bans School Buses on Waterlogged Routes

Amid heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging across the millennium city, the Gurugram District Disaster Management Authority has prohibited school buses from plying on flooded routes. Under the new directive, schools must reroute buses through safe, alternate roads to ensure student safety.

In an official circular, the District Administration office issued the advisory, which stated,

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"School Bus Safety During Monsoon: District Administration Issues Directions

In view of repeated waterlogging and traffic congestion during heavy rainfall, District Magistrate-cum-Chairman, DDMA Gurugram, Shri Uttam Singh, IAS, has issued directions to ensure the safe movement and dispersal of school students during the monsoon season.

Real-time route information on waterlogged, slow-moving and clear stretches will be shared with schools by Gurugram Traffic Police.

Reports will be issued at 5:30 AM, 10:30 AM and 12:30 PM, with flash updates within 30 minutes of intense rainfall or any route becoming impassable.

School buses shall not be sent through waterlogged routes. Alternate routes will be used wherever available.

Spare buses will be kept ready on heavy-rainfall/IMD alert days to safely shift stranded students.

Schools must inform parents in advance about changes in routes or dispersal timings.

No child shall be dropped at an unattended or waterlogged stop and must be handed over only to a parent/authorised guardian.

A staff escort shall accompany every school bus, and drivers have been directed not to enter waterlogged stretches or underpasses.

GMDA/MCG and other concerned agencies will give priority to school bus routes and areas around school gates for dewatering.

The order will remain in force up to 30 September 2026 or until further orders."

Netizens Reactions

Citizens are taking to social media to express their anger, with some questioning the incompetence of authorities, while others voice frustration over recurring, year-after-year infrastructure failures.

One user wrote, “Mere sharing of guidelines over media does not solve the problem. What about penalties, punishments, dismissal to staff, contractors and different department officials involved? Every year a new investment proposal comes out and next year [it is] worse than a year before.”

Another said, “Seems the onus is being put on residents and schools. Once again, dereliction of duty. Would first like to understand what actions you are taking to improve city conditions and [prevent] a similar collapse of urban infrastructure again.”

One more social media user raised the question: “Were you sleeping all this while? And Mr Uttam Singh was not able to anticipate the rains or the consequences of it, given the sham administration of GMDA, MCG? It has become a phenomenon for Gurgaon every time it rains. Take some accountability, RESIGN on grounds of incompetence.”

Another individual posted, “You guys are brilliant & so very consistent in NON PERFORMANCE year after year. What a double-engine sarkar of @BJP4India @BJP4haryana.”

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A user wrote, “Corruption and incompetence at peak. Rather than finding ways and punishing the main culprits behind all the bad infrastructure, we get a notice saying, ‘Pani toh bharega, aap bahar mat niklo.' Waterlogging and garbage are not the fault of people living here.”

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