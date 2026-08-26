Stock Market Holiday: Can You Trade On BSE, NSE Today As Settlement Remains Closed For Eid-e-Milad?

The Indian stock market is open for trading on Wednesday, August 26, despite a bank holiday on account of Eid-e-Milad. The stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, have not announced stock market holiday today for the Eid.

The normal equity trading on the NSE and BSE is open today, hence, traders can buy and sell shares.

However, the BSE holiday calendar shows August 26 as settlement holiday as the Currency Derivatives Segments & NDS-RST and Tri Party Repo segments are shut.

Hence, due to the bank holiday today, the clearing and settlement of shares and funds will not take place on Wednesday due to Eid-e-Milad. While the equity trading on BSE and NSE will continue as normal, currency markets is closed on August 26, and hence, no clearing and settlement of shares and funds will take place.

Due to the settlement holiday on Wednesday, the money from a trade will note be available for withdrawal immediately

The settlement cycle will resume on August 27, Thursday.

Stock Market Holiday in 2026

The next trading stock market holiday is on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi, followed by October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, and October 20 for Dussehra.

In November, BSE and NSE will remain shut for Diwali-Balipratipada on 10th, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev on 24. The last stock market holiday this year will be on December 25 for Christmas.

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