iPhone 18 Pro Launch: Will Apple Also Launch iPhone 18, 18e In September? Here's What Reports Say

Apple could change its traditional iPhone launch strategy this year, with reports suggesting that the company may split its upcoming lineup across two launch windows. Instead of unveiling all new models in September, Apple is expected to focus on its premium devices and its first foldable iPhone.

iPhone 18 May Not Launch In September

Reports suggest that Apple could eventually introduce six new iPhone models over the year, including the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18e, iPhone Air 2 and a new foldable model.

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The September event is expected to feature the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the foldable iPhone. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and second-generation iPhone Air could reportedly arrive in spring 2027.

Why Apple Could Split The Launch

A staggered release could help Apple manage manufacturing demands as its lineup becomes larger and components become more complex. Spreading production across different periods could reduce pressure on suppliers and manufacturing facilities during the September launch.

The strategy could also allow Apple to maintain consumer interest throughout the year rather than concentrating its major iPhone launches in a single period.

Apple Could Get Two Major iPhone Moments

The split could also offer marketing advantages. September could focus on premium iPhones and the foldable model, while a spring event could highlight the standard and more affordable devices.

The approach could be particularly significant as Apple prepares to enter the foldable smartphone market, giving the company a major new product to headline its September event.

RAM Could Affect iPhone 18 Features

Another question concerns the standard iPhone 18's RAM. Northeast Times report suggests that a model with only 9GB of RAM may not support certain upcoming Apple Intelligence features, including customisable Siri voice settings and improved speech-to-text dictation. These features reportedly require at least 12GB of RAM for on-device processing.

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Apple's September 9 keynote is therefore expected to be a significant event, with the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and potentially the company's first foldable iPhone taking centre stage.

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