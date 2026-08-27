iPhone 17 Pro Gets Over Rs 10,000 Discount: Should You Buy Or Wait For iPhone 18 Pro?

The iPhone 17 Pro is now available in India at a discount of up to Rs 13,000-14,000, letting buyers grab Apple's current flagship at a noticeably lower price ahead of the iPhone 18 Pro's expected launch.

The base 256GB iPhone 17 Pro launched in India at Rs 1,34,900, but if you know where to look, you can get it for a lot less. Between retailer discounts and bank offers, the effective price drops to around Rs 1,20,900-1,21,900.

The overall saving includes a direct price reduction of approximately Rs 7,000 in iNvent offer, reported India Today, along with additional cashback or instant discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on eligible credit cards from banks such as ICICI, SBI and Axis Bank. Exchange bonuses could further reduce the effective cost.

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iPhone 17 Pro Features

For consumers looking for a premium iPhone immediately, the current offer could make the iPhone 17 Pro an attractive option. The device features Apple's A19 Pro chip, a 120Hz ProMotion OLED display, up to 12GB of RAM and a triple 48MP camera system with a 5x periscope telephoto lens.

Should You Wait For iPhone 18 Pro?

However, buyers who are not in a rush may prefer to wait for the iPhone 18 Pro, which is expected to bring several hardware and performance upgrades. The upcoming model is rumoured to feature the A20 Pro chip, potentially based on TSMC's advanced 2nm manufacturing process, offering improvements in performance and power efficiency.

The iPhone 18 Pro is also expected to receive design refinements, including a potentially smaller Dynamic Island, new colour options and Apple's own in-house modem technology.

While the next-generation model could offer meaningful upgrades, reports also suggest that its starting price could be higher, potentially reaching around Rs 1.50 lakh.

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For buyers prioritising value and immediate availability, the discounted iPhone 17 Pro is worth considering, while those seeking the latest technology may benefit from waiting for the iPhone 18 Pro.

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