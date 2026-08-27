Wipro ADRs Spike 7% On Google Cloud AI Pact, Plan To Train 10,000 Specialists On Gemini

Wipro ADRs spiked 7% pre-market on Thursday, after the company announced a pact with Google Cloud to expand the AI partnership. Under the agreement, the Indian IT major will train 10,000 specialists on Gemini. The specialists will also have 1,500 Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs), which contain advanced AI capabilities to ramp up productivity, streamline operations, and make faster decisions.

After the details emerged, the American Depository Receipts of Wipro were trading 7.1% higher at $1.95.

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“AI is foundational to how Wipro is shaping its future, driving innovation, transforming operations, and delivering differentiated value for our clients,” Kanwar Singh, managing partner and Global Head of Technology Services, Wipro Limited said.

“By strengthening Wipro Intelligence with Gemini Enterprise, we are embedding intelligence into everyday core operations, helping clients scale outcomes, adapt faster, and compete more effectively in a dynamic environment," he added.

Wipro also unveiled its LIFT (Launch-Ignite-Flywheel-Transform) framework which is expected to help companies speed up AI transformation and operationalise AI agents at scale.

The software company integrated its WINGS and WEGA delivery platforms with Gemini Enterprise in order to build the aforementioned framework. LIFT is expected to help enterprises scale up their AI agents from simple task automation operations to fully autnonomous AI agents executing multi-step business workflows.

Wipro has also integrated Antigravity Command Line Interface into its software engineering system operations which helps developers with planning,coding, testing and modernising applications. This has helped the company reduce post-production defects, improve productivity and more, as per the release.

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“Our partnership with Wipro continues to drive real-world value for enterprise customers looking to scale AI across their organizations. The strong demand for Gemini Enterprise indicates the value it is adding for customers today,” Kevin Ichhpurani, president, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud said.

“By embedding Gemini Enterprise into their own operations and their customer-facing platforms, Wipro is demonstrating how AI transformation drives tangible efficiency. Together, we are helping joint customers bridge the gap between AI potential and business performance using Google Cloud's agentic AI capabilities," he added.

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