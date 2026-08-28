Asian Stock Markets Today: Nikkei Rises As Investors Await Fed Chair Warsh's Speech

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.41% in early trade, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.28%. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.60%.

The regional session came after a strong rebound in U.S. technology stocks, with the technology sector, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting their strongest sessions since Aug. 4.

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower overnight as investors tracked corporate earnings and prepared for Warsh's address. S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.2%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 28 points.

Gold remained close to $4,600 an ounce as markets assessed the likely direction of U.S. interest rates ahead of the Fed chairman's speech. Bullion was broadly steady after gaining 0.2% in the previous session and remained on course for its strongest monthly advance since 1999.

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