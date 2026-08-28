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Asian Stock Markets Today: Nikkei Rises As Investors Await Fed Chair Warsh's Speech

Asian stock markets traded mixed on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining and South Korea's Kospi slipping as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh's latest comments on the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

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Asian Stock Markets Today: Nikkei Rises As Investors Await Fed Chair Warsh's Speech
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  • Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.41% in early trade
  • Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.28% in the regional session
  • South Korea's Kospi declined 0.60% during early trading
When is the Federal Reserve chairman giving his speech?

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.41% in early trade, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.28%. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.60%.

The regional session came after a strong rebound in U.S. technology stocks, with the technology sector, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting their strongest sessions since Aug. 4.

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower overnight as investors tracked corporate earnings and prepared for Warsh's address. S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.2%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 28 points.

Gold remained close to $4,600 an ounce as markets assessed the likely direction of U.S. interest rates ahead of the Fed chairman's speech. Bullion was broadly steady after gaining 0.2% in the previous session and remained on course for its strongest monthly advance since 1999.

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