Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On August 28 For Raksha Bandhan? Check State-Wise Details

Bank Holiday Today? Banks across several states and Union Territories will remain open on Friday, August 28, 2026, as the day is a normal working day for most regions, despite the observance of Raksha Bandhan in some parts of the country.

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, with sisters traditionally tying a 'rakhi' on their brothers' wrists and families exchanging sweets and gifts.

Bank Holiday Today: Key Details

Date: Friday, August 28, 2026

Friday, August 28, 2026 Bank status: Banks will remain open in most states and Union Territories

Banks will remain open in most states and Union Territories Banking hours: Most branches generally operate from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, although timings may vary by bank and location

Most branches generally operate from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, although timings may vary by bank and location Banking services: Normal branch-based banking services will be available in regions where banks are open

Normal branch-based banking services will be available in regions where banks are open Digital banking: Mobile banking, UPI, internet banking, ATMs and card services are expected to remain operational

Where Are Banks Open Today?

Banks will remain operational on August 28 in the following states:

Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

However, bank holidays in India are determined on a state-wise and regional basis, so customers should check with their respective branch before visiting.

Where Are Banks Closed Today?

The Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar lists August 28 as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act at select regional offices.

However, banks are not marked as closed on August 28 in RBI centres including Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Raipur, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

Customers should check with their local branch, as bank holidays can vary depending on the state and regional office.

Will Online Banking Services Work?

Yes. Digital banking services are expected to remain available even in areas where physical bank branches are closed.

Customers can continue to use UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, ATMs and debit or credit cards for most routine transactions.

However, branch-dependent services such as cash deposits or withdrawals at counters, cheque-related work, passbook updates and other in-person banking services may not be available if the local branch is closed.

The RBI also mandates holidays for scheduled and non-scheduled banks on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, in addition to other state-wise and festival-related holidays.

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