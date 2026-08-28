Stock Market Holiday August 28: Are BSE And NSE Closed On Raksha Bandhan? Check Trading Timings

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open for trading on Raksha Bandhan. The day has not been designated as an official trading holiday by the BSE or NSE.

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 28, marking the traditional celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2026

The stock market holiday calendar 2026 includes a total of 16 trading holidays. Here's the full list of remaining market holidays this year:

Sept. 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

Nov. 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurab Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)

Although Nov. 8 falls on a Sunday, BSE and NSE will conduct a special Muhurat Trading session for Diwali Laxmi Pujan. The exchanges will announce the session timings separately.

Stock Market Timings In India

Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:

Market Breakdown

Pre-open Session: 9:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m

Normal Cash Market: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m

Equity Derivatives (F&O): 9:15 a.m. to 3:40 p.m

Post-close Session: 3:40 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

At the same time, the Exchange may close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.

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