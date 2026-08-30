Steering Bilateral Ties: PM Modi's 'Car Diplomacy' On Display In Shared Ride With Uzbek President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest car ride with Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has once again brought attention to his informal diplomatic gestures with world leaders.

Modi's two-day visit to Uzbekistan has begun on a warm note, with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally receiving him in Tashkent on Saturday.

But beyond the formal welcome and diplomatic engagements, a more informal moment between the two leaders caught attention. Modi and Mirziyoyev were seen travelling together by car from the airport to the presidential palace, reviving the buzz around the prime minister's much-discussed “car diplomacy”.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Begins Four-Day Visit To Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to Strengthen Central Asia Ties

The two leaders were also seen sharing a warm hug during the welcome.

Modi, who is visiting Uzbekistan as part of a two-nation tour, shared pictures of his arrival on X and expressed gratitude to Mirziyoyev for the warm reception.

“Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture.”

The welcome ceremony featured Uzbekistan's national anthem, “O'zbekiston Respublikasining Davlat Madhiyasi”, as the Uzbek president received Modi in the capital.

PM Modi's ‘Car Diplomacy': From Putin To Mirziyoyev

Modi's decision to travel with another leader is not completely unprecedented. Similar informal gestures between the prime minister and foreign leaders have attracted attention worldwide in recent years, with such moments often seen as a way of putting a personal element on high-level diplomacy.

The latest instance came during Modi's ride with Mirziyoyev. The two leaders travelled together from the airport to the presidential palace, where they later held a dinner meeting.

The scene was reminiscent of Modi's highly publicised car ride with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025.

The ride with Putin had sparked considerable interest at the time, particularly because of the informal setting it provided ahead of their bilateral engagement.

Modi has also shared similar moments with other world leaders; during his rare visit to Jordan in 2025, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II drove Modi to the Jordan Museum in Amman.

A similar gesture was seen during Modi's visit to Ethiopia, when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed personally received him and drove him to his hotel.

These moments stand out because they depart from the more choreographed nature of traditional diplomatic protocol, offering glimpses of the personal rapport between leaders.

ALSO READ: India, Uzbekistan Elevate Strategic Ties With Long-Term Uranium Deal, Setup Coordination Council

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.