US, China To Confront AI Risks In September Ahead Of Trump-Xi Summit: Report

The United States and China are scheduled to meet in September to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) as the superpowers struggle to control the risks presented by their increasingly potent competing frontier models, Reuters reported, citing sources.

The report stated that the AI talks, a major outcome of the Trump-Xi summit in May, will probably occur before Chinese President Xi Jinping's scheduled September 24 visit to the United States, but the dates have not been finalised.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent would reportedly lead the negotiations on the U.S. side. Preparations are still in the early stages, so the identities of other participants from the Chinese and American sides, as well as the discussion's agenda and venue, are still being considered, the report added.

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However, there is no official word out regarding this development from either side.

The meeting is expected to occur before Chinese President Xi Jinping's scheduled September 24 visit to the United States.

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Notably, the United States has campaigned for specific safety measures at international events like the U.N. AI forums and the July 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, while China has pushed for more affordable, open-source models and wider global access through programs like the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organisation (WAICO)

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