Orient Electric Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 80%, Revenue Up 23% To Rs 950 Crore

Orient Electric Ltd. reported an 80% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27), alongside a sharp jump in revenue, according to an exchange filing.

The consumer electricals maker's net profit stood at Rs 31.5 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 17.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 23.4% to Rs 950 crore from Rs 770 crore a year earlier.

The Ebitda climbed 42.1% to Rs 66.8 crore from Rs 47 crore, while the Ebitda margin widened to 7% from 6.1% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Orient Electric Q1 FY27 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

- Net profit up 80% to Rs 31.5 crore vs Rs 17.5 crore

- Revenue up 23.4% to Rs 950 crore vs Rs 770 crore

- Ebitda up 42.1% at Rs 66.8 crore vs Rs 47 crore

- Ebitda margin at 7% vs 6.1%

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Orient Electric Share Price

Orient Electric's stock fell as much as 5.75% during the day to Rs 168.70 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 1.27% lower at Rs 176.25 per share, compared to a 0.93% advance in the benchmark Nifty at 2:01 p.m.

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