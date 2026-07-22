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BPCL Q1 Result: Net Loss At Rs 3,962 Crore, Revenue Jumps 18%

The net loss stood significantly below Bloomberg estimates of Rs 12,632 crore.

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BPCL Q1 Result: Net Loss At Rs 3,962 Crore, Revenue Jumps 18%
Image: Company Website

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has declared April to June quartet earnings for the fiscal 2027 on Wednesday, July 22. The oil marketing company reported a net loss of Rs 3,962 crore in the quarter, against a profit of Rs 3,919 crore in the preceding quarter.

The net loss stood significantly below Bloomberg estimates of Rs 12,632 crore. BPCL's revenue rose 18.2% to Rs 1.51 lakh crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 1.91 lakh crore in the previous quarter. In terms of operations, EBITDA loss was at Rs 4,077 crore in the quarter under review aganist Rs 10,061 crore on a sequential basis.


 

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