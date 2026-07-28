Stocks To Watch Today: BEL, Coal India, Tata Power, Godfrey Phillips, Indus Towers & More

Shares of Bharat Electronics, Coal India, Tata Power, Godfrey Phillips and Indus Towers will be in focus on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Earnings And Updates

Gravita India Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 41.8% to Rs. 1,475 crore versus Rs. 1,040 crore YoY

Ebitda up 9% to Rs. 109.7 crore versus Rs. 100.6 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 7.4% versus 9.7% YoY

Net profit up 14% to Rs. 106 crore versus Rs. 93 crore YoY

Closes operations of Arm Gravita Metal Inc.

Bharat Electronics Q1

Revenue up 25.3% to Rs. 5,533 crore versus Rs. 4,417 crore YoY

Ebitda up 12% to Rs. 1,389 crore versus Rs. 1,240 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 25.1% versus 28.1% YoY

Net profit up 8.2% to Rs. 1,048 crore versus Rs. 969 crore YoY

Order book at Rs. 72,258 crore as on July 1

Sagar Cements Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 5.3% to Rs. 706 crore versus Rs. 671 crore YoY

Ebitda down 40.4% to Rs. 72.4 crore versus Rs. 122 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 10.3% versus 18.1% YoY

Net loss at Rs. 23.1 crore versus profit of Rs. 1.2 crore YoY

Northern Arc Capital Q1 (Cons)

Total income up 28.8% to Rs. 783 crore versus Rs. 608 crore YoY

Net interest income up 32% to Rs. 394 crore versus Rs. 298 crore YoY

Operating profit up 27% to Rs. 263 crore versus Rs. 207 crore YoY

Net profit up 40.9% to Rs. 114 crore versus Rs. 81.1 crore YoY

Assets under management up 26.2% to Rs. 16,855 crore versus Rs. 13,351 crore YoY

NIM at 9.3% versus 9.8%, down 50 bps QoQ

Tata Power Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 5.6% to Rs. 19,051 crore versus Rs. 18,035 crore YoY

Ebitda down 3% to Rs. 4,013 crore versus Rs. 4,139 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 21.1% versus 22.9% YoY

Net profit up 10.9% to Rs. 1,176 crore versus Rs. 1,060 crore YoY

Usha Martin Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 16.4% to Rs. 1,033 crore versus Rs. 887 crore YoY

Ebitda up 43.7% to Rs. 208 crore versus Rs. 145 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 20.1% versus 16.3% YoY

Net profit up 40.6% to Rs. 142 crore versus Rs. 101 crore YoY

Coal India Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 7.8% to Rs. 46,255 crore versus Rs. 42,919 crore YoY

Ebitda down 4.1% to Rs. 12,069 crore versus Rs. 12,588 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 26.1% versus 29.3% YoY

Net profit up 0.6% to Rs. 8,852 crore versus Rs. 8,797 crore YoY

Interim dividend of Rs. 5.5 per share

Godfrey Phillips India Q1 (Cons)

Revenue down 19% to Rs. 1,206 crore versus Rs. 1,486 crore YoY

Ebitda down 46.2% to Rs. 182 crore versus Rs. 338 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 15.1% versus 22.7% YoY

Net profit down 44.3% to Rs. 198 crore versus Rs. 356 crore YoY

ALSO READ: Tata Power Q1 Results: Profit Rises 11% Even As Margins Contract; Revenue Sees Modest Uptick

Tata Chemicals Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 14.4% to Rs. 4,255 crore versus Rs. 3,719 crore YoY

Ebitda down 14.5% to Rs. 555 crore versus Rs. 649 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 13% versus 17.5% YoY

Net loss at Rs. 17 crore versus profit of Rs. 252 crore YoY

Gallantt Ispat Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 1.6% to Rs. 1,146 crore versus Rs. 1,128 crore YoY

Ebitda down 25% to Rs. 185 crore versus Rs. 247 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 16.2% versus 21.9% YoY

Net profit down 28.8% to Rs. 124 crore versus Rs. 174 crore YoY

Appoints Amit Jalan as CFO

Tilaknagar Industries Q1 (Cons)

Revenue to Rs. 1,046 crore versus Rs. 394 crore YoY

Ebitda up 78.9% to Rs. 169 crore versus Rs. 94.4 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 16.1% versus 24% YoY

Net profit down 64.3% to Rs. 31.6 crore versus Rs. 88.5 crore YoY

One-time cost of Rs. 30 crore in Q1

CCL Products Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 13.7% to Rs. 1,200 crore versus Rs. 1,056 crore YoY

Ebitda up 21.6% to Rs. 193 crore versus Rs. 159 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 16.1% versus 15.1% YoY

Net profit up 61.5% to Rs. 117 crore versus Rs. 72.4 crore YoY

Supreme Petrochem Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 22.3% to Rs. 1,715 crore versus Rs. 1,402 crore YoY

Ebitda to Rs. 332 crore versus Rs. 116 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 19.4% versus 8.3% YoY

Net profit to Rs. 237 crore versus Rs. 81.8 crore YoY

To spend Rs. 325 crore to expand polystyrene capacity

Balaji Amines Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 27.2% to Rs. 456 crore versus Rs. 358 crore YoY

Ebitda to Rs. 116 crore versus Rs. 54.7 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 25.4% versus 15.3% YoY

Net profit up 97.2% to Rs. 74.9 crore versus Rs. 38 crore YoY

JK Paper Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 13.6% to Rs. 1,887 crore versus Rs. 1,661 crore YoY

Ebitda up 16.5% to Rs. 290 crore versus Rs. 249 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 15.4% versus 15% YoY

Net profit up 64.6% to Rs. 130 crore versus Rs. 79 crore YoY

Aeroflex Industries Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 72.5% to Rs. 145 crore versus Rs. 84.3 crore YoY

Ebitda to Rs. 33.5 crore versus Rs. 15.4 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 23% versus 18.2% YoY

Net profit to Rs. 18.8 crore versus Rs. 7.2 crore YoY

Home First Finance Q1

Total income up 18.6% to Rs. 540 crore versus Rs. 455 crore YoY

Net profit up 34.4% to Rs. 160 crore versus Rs. 119 crore YoY

Tejas Networks Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 99.1% to Rs. 402 crore versus Rs. 202 crore YoY

Ebitda loss at Rs. 100 crore versus loss of Rs. 136 crore YoY

Net loss at Rs. 202 crore versus loss of Rs. 194 crore YoY

Indus Towers Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 4.6% to Rs. 8,431 crore versus Rs. 8,058 crore YoY

Ebitda up 3% to Rs. 4,521 crore versus Rs. 4,390 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 53.6% versus 54.5% YoY

Net profit up 0.5% to Rs. 1,746 crore versus Rs. 1,737 crore YoY

Other income at Rs. 121 crore versus Rs. 85 crore YoY

Capri Global Capital Q1 (Cons)

Total income up 57% to Rs. 1,581 crore versus Rs. 1,005 crore YoY

Net profit to Rs. 353 crore versus Rs. 175 crore YoY

Happiest Minds Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 4% to Rs. 629 crore versus Rs. 604 crore QoQ

EBIT up 15.8% to Rs. 95 crore versus Rs. 82 crore QoQ

EBIT margin at 15.1% versus 13.6% QoQ

Net profit up 10.5% to Rs. 67.6 crore versus Rs. 61.2 crore QoQ

Aurionpro Solutions Q1 (Cons)

Revenue up 3.6% to Rs. 358 crore versus Rs. 346 crore QoQ

EBIT down 11.3% to Rs. 50.1 crore versus Rs. 56.5 crore QoQ

EBIT margin at 14% versus 16.3% QoQ

Net profit down 25.4% to Rs. 45.9 crore versus Rs. 61.5 crore QoQ

Stocks In News

Wipro – Partnered with Databricks to help enterprises modernise data infrastructure and deploy AI at scale.

– Partnered with Databricks to help enterprises modernise data infrastructure and deploy AI at scale. Zaggle Prepaid – Entered into a three-year agreement with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles to provide Zaggle Zatix and its Corporate Credit Card programme for DICV's fleet partners.

– Entered into a three-year agreement with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles to provide Zaggle Zatix and its Corporate Credit Card programme for DICV's fleet partners. Tata Power – Board approved a private placement of non-convertible debentures/bonds of up to Rs. 4,500 crore to refinance loans.

– Board approved a private placement of non-convertible debentures/bonds of up to Rs. 4,500 crore to refinance loans. Tata Motors – Flooding disrupted operations at its Sanand plant and suppliers in Gujarat on July 27. The company expects normalcy to return in the next few days.

– Flooding disrupted operations at its Sanand plant and suppliers in Gujarat on July 27. The company expects normalcy to return in the next few days. Vardhman Special Steels – Began development of a forging facility with a planned investment of Rs. 1,116 crore in two phases to manufacture precision-forged automotive components in partnership with Aichi Steel Corporation.

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