Stocks To Watch Today: BEL, Coal India, Tata Power, Godfrey Phillips, Indus Towers & More

Shares of Bharat Electronics, Coal India, Tata Power, Godfrey Phillips and Indus Towers will be in focus on Tuesday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:
Earnings And Updates
Gravita India Q1 (Cons)
- Revenue up 41.8% to Rs. 1,475 crore versus Rs. 1,040 crore YoY
- Ebitda up 9% to Rs. 109.7 crore versus Rs. 100.6 crore YoY
- Ebitda margin at 7.4% versus 9.7% YoY
- Net profit up 14% to Rs. 106 crore versus Rs. 93 crore YoY
- Closes operations of Arm Gravita Metal Inc.
Bharat Electronics Q1
- Revenue up 25.3% to Rs. 5,533 crore versus Rs. 4,417 crore YoY
- Ebitda up 12% to Rs. 1,389 crore versus Rs. 1,240 crore YoY
- Ebitda margin at 25.1% versus 28.1% YoY
- Net profit up 8.2% to Rs. 1,048 crore versus Rs. 969 crore YoY
- Order book at Rs. 72,258 crore as on July 1
Sagar Cements Q1 (Cons)
- Revenue up 5.3% to Rs. 706 crore versus Rs. 671 crore YoY
- Ebitda down 40.4% to Rs. 72.4 crore versus Rs. 122 crore YoY
- Ebitda margin at 10.3% versus 18.1% YoY
- Net loss at Rs. 23.1 crore versus profit of Rs. 1.2 crore YoY
Northern Arc Capital Q1 (Cons)
- Total income up 28.8% to Rs. 783 crore versus Rs. 608 crore YoY
- Net interest income up 32% to Rs. 394 crore versus Rs. 298 crore YoY
- Operating profit up 27% to Rs. 263 crore versus Rs. 207 crore YoY
- Net profit up 40.9% to Rs. 114 crore versus Rs. 81.1 crore YoY
- Assets under management up 26.2% to Rs. 16,855 crore versus Rs. 13,351 crore YoY
- NIM at 9.3% versus 9.8%, down 50 bps QoQ
Tata Power Q1 (Cons)
- Revenue up 5.6% to Rs. 19,051 crore versus Rs. 18,035 crore YoY
- Ebitda down 3% to Rs. 4,013 crore versus Rs. 4,139 crore YoY
- Ebitda margin at 21.1% versus 22.9% YoY
- Net profit up 10.9% to Rs. 1,176 crore versus Rs. 1,060 crore YoY
Usha Martin Q1 (Cons)
- Revenue up 16.4% to Rs. 1,033 crore versus Rs. 887 crore YoY
- Ebitda up 43.7% to Rs. 208 crore versus Rs. 145 crore YoY
- Ebitda margin at 20.1% versus 16.3% YoY
- Net profit up 40.6% to Rs. 142 crore versus Rs. 101 crore YoY
Coal India Q1 (Cons)
- Revenue up 7.8% to Rs. 46,255 crore versus Rs. 42,919 crore YoY
- Ebitda down 4.1% to Rs. 12,069 crore versus Rs. 12,588 crore YoY
- Ebitda margin at 26.1% versus 29.3% YoY
- Net profit up 0.6% to Rs. 8,852 crore versus Rs. 8,797 crore YoY
- Interim dividend of Rs. 5.5 per share
Godfrey Phillips India Q1 (Cons)
- Revenue down 19% to Rs. 1,206 crore versus Rs. 1,486 crore YoY
- Ebitda down 46.2% to Rs. 182 crore versus Rs. 338 crore YoY
- Ebitda margin at 15.1% versus 22.7% YoY
- Net profit down 44.3% to Rs. 198 crore versus Rs. 356 crore YoY
ALSO READ: Tata Power Q1 Results: Profit Rises 11% Even As Margins Contract; Revenue Sees Modest Uptick
Tata Chemicals Q1 (Cons)
- Revenue up 14.4% to Rs. 4,255 crore versus Rs. 3,719 crore YoY
- Ebitda down 14.5% to Rs. 555 crore versus Rs. 649 crore YoY
- Ebitda margin at 13% versus 17.5% YoY
- Net loss at Rs. 17 crore versus profit of Rs. 252 crore YoY
Gallantt Ispat Q1 (Cons)
- Revenue up 1.6% to Rs. 1,146 crore versus Rs. 1,128 crore YoY
- Ebitda down 25% to Rs. 185 crore versus Rs. 247 crore YoY
- Ebitda margin at 16.2% versus 21.9% YoY
- Net profit down 28.8% to Rs. 124 crore versus Rs. 174 crore YoY
- Appoints Amit Jalan as CFO
Tilaknagar Industries Q1 (Cons)
- Revenue to Rs. 1,046 crore versus Rs. 394 crore YoY
- Ebitda up 78.9% to Rs. 169 crore versus Rs. 94.4 crore YoY
- Ebitda margin at 16.1% versus 24% YoY
- Net profit down 64.3% to Rs. 31.6 crore versus Rs. 88.5 crore YoY
- One-time cost of Rs. 30 crore in Q1
CCL Products Q1 (Cons)
- Revenue up 13.7% to Rs. 1,200 crore versus Rs. 1,056 crore YoY
- Ebitda up 21.6% to Rs. 193 crore versus Rs. 159 crore YoY
- Ebitda margin at 16.1% versus 15.1% YoY
- Net profit up 61.5% to Rs. 117 crore versus Rs. 72.4 crore YoY
Supreme Petrochem Q1 (Cons)
- Revenue up 22.3% to Rs. 1,715 crore versus Rs. 1,402 crore YoY
- Ebitda to Rs. 332 crore versus Rs. 116 crore YoY
- Ebitda margin at 19.4% versus 8.3% YoY
- Net profit to Rs. 237 crore versus Rs. 81.8 crore YoY
- To spend Rs. 325 crore to expand polystyrene capacity
Balaji Amines Q1 (Cons)
- Revenue up 27.2% to Rs. 456 crore versus Rs. 358 crore YoY
- Ebitda to Rs. 116 crore versus Rs. 54.7 crore YoY
- Ebitda margin at 25.4% versus 15.3% YoY
- Net profit up 97.2% to Rs. 74.9 crore versus Rs. 38 crore YoY
JK Paper Q1 (Cons)
- Revenue up 13.6% to Rs. 1,887 crore versus Rs. 1,661 crore YoY
- Ebitda up 16.5% to Rs. 290 crore versus Rs. 249 crore YoY
- Ebitda margin at 15.4% versus 15% YoY
- Net profit up 64.6% to Rs. 130 crore versus Rs. 79 crore YoY
Aeroflex Industries Q1 (Cons)
- Revenue up 72.5% to Rs. 145 crore versus Rs. 84.3 crore YoY
- Ebitda to Rs. 33.5 crore versus Rs. 15.4 crore YoY
- Ebitda margin at 23% versus 18.2% YoY
- Net profit to Rs. 18.8 crore versus Rs. 7.2 crore YoY
Home First Finance Q1
- Total income up 18.6% to Rs. 540 crore versus Rs. 455 crore YoY
- Net profit up 34.4% to Rs. 160 crore versus Rs. 119 crore YoY
Tejas Networks Q1 (Cons)
- Revenue up 99.1% to Rs. 402 crore versus Rs. 202 crore YoY
- Ebitda loss at Rs. 100 crore versus loss of Rs. 136 crore YoY
- Net loss at Rs. 202 crore versus loss of Rs. 194 crore YoY
Indus Towers Q1 (Cons)
- Revenue up 4.6% to Rs. 8,431 crore versus Rs. 8,058 crore YoY
- Ebitda up 3% to Rs. 4,521 crore versus Rs. 4,390 crore YoY
- Ebitda margin at 53.6% versus 54.5% YoY
- Net profit up 0.5% to Rs. 1,746 crore versus Rs. 1,737 crore YoY
- Other income at Rs. 121 crore versus Rs. 85 crore YoY
Capri Global Capital Q1 (Cons)
- Total income up 57% to Rs. 1,581 crore versus Rs. 1,005 crore YoY
- Net profit to Rs. 353 crore versus Rs. 175 crore YoY
Happiest Minds Q1 (Cons)
- Revenue up 4% to Rs. 629 crore versus Rs. 604 crore QoQ
- EBIT up 15.8% to Rs. 95 crore versus Rs. 82 crore QoQ
- EBIT margin at 15.1% versus 13.6% QoQ
- Net profit up 10.5% to Rs. 67.6 crore versus Rs. 61.2 crore QoQ
Aurionpro Solutions Q1 (Cons)
- Revenue up 3.6% to Rs. 358 crore versus Rs. 346 crore QoQ
- EBIT down 11.3% to Rs. 50.1 crore versus Rs. 56.5 crore QoQ
- EBIT margin at 14% versus 16.3% QoQ
- Net profit down 25.4% to Rs. 45.9 crore versus Rs. 61.5 crore QoQ
Stocks In News
- Wipro – Partnered with Databricks to help enterprises modernise data infrastructure and deploy AI at scale.
- Zaggle Prepaid – Entered into a three-year agreement with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles to provide Zaggle Zatix and its Corporate Credit Card programme for DICV's fleet partners.
- Tata Power – Board approved a private placement of non-convertible debentures/bonds of up to Rs. 4,500 crore to refinance loans.
- Tata Motors – Flooding disrupted operations at its Sanand plant and suppliers in Gujarat on July 27. The company expects normalcy to return in the next few days.
- Vardhman Special Steels – Began development of a forging facility with a planned investment of Rs. 1,116 crore in two phases to manufacture precision-forged automotive components in partnership with Aichi Steel Corporation.
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