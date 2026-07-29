Eicher Motors Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Eicher Motors is set to announce its Q1 FY27 results on July 29, with investors watching whether strong Royal Enfield sales and improving demand helped offset raw material cost pressures. Markets will also closely track management's outlook for the rest of FY27 during the post-results earnings call.

Here's everything you need to know about Eicher Motors' Q1FY27 results schedule.

Eicher Motors Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 22, Eicher Motors said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 29 to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

Eicher Motors has not announced any proposal for an interim dividend along with its Q1FY27 results. The company had declared a final dividend of Rs 82 per equity share for FY26.

Eicher Motors Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

Following the release of its June quarter earnings, the company will hold a conference call at 7 p.m. on July 29 to brief investors and analysts on its Q1FY27 performance.

Eicher Motors Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For

Investors will focus on these key metrics when Eicher Motors reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Revenue Growth

EBITDA Margin

Profit After Tax (PAT)

Royal Enfield Sales & Export Performance

Management Outlook (including domestic demand, exports and premium motorcycle sales)

Eicher Motors Share Price Performance

Shares of Eicher Motors have risen 2.26% in the past five trading sessions. Over the past month, the stock has gained 2.32%, while it has advanced 10.25% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, it is up 6.55%, and over the past one year, it has rallied 43.50%.

The stock touched its 52-week high of Rs 8,230 on the NSE on Feb. 27, 2026, and its 52-week low of Rs 5,353 on July 29, 2025.

Eicher Motors Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

To comply with SEBI's insider trading regulations, the company has kept the trading window shut for designated persons from July 1.

Eicher Motors Q4FY26 Results

The company reported double-digit growth in both revenue and profit during Q4FY26, driven by healthy Royal Enfield volumes and steady demand across domestic and export markets.

Eicher Motors reported a 16.01% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 6,080.09 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 5,241.11 crore in Q4FY25. Net profit jumped 11.58% YoY to Rs 1,519.95 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 1,362.15 crore in Q4FY25. The company saw a 14.42% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 6,432.28 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 5,621.50 crore in Q4FY25.

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