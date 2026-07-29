GRSE Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) will announce its Q1 FY27 results on Wednesday, with investors watching order execution, margins and management commentary amid strong defence spending.

The defence PSU has remained in focus amid robust government spending on naval modernisation and continued order inflows from the Indian Navy.

GRSE is one of India's leading defence shipbuilders, building warships for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. The Navratna PSU is benefiting from India's growing defence capital expenditure and strong order pipeline.

Analysts will closely monitor whether timely execution of defence contracts and a robust order book supported revenue growth during the quarter. Commentary on future naval orders, exports and execution timelines will also remain in focus.

Here's everything you need to know about GRSE's Q1FY27 results schedule.

GRSE Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 16, the company said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 29, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The board meeting agenda does not include consideration of an interim dividend.

GRSE Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

As of July 29, GRSE has not announced an earnings conference call with analysts and investors.

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GRSE Q1 Results: What To Watch Far

Investors will focus on these key metrics when GRSE reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Revenue growth from shipbuilding and engineering operations

Execution of Indian Navy and Coast Guard orders

Order book and fresh defence contract wins

EBITDA margin trends

Net profit (PAT)

Working capital and execution timelines

Management commentary on defence spending and future order pipeline

Export opportunities and capacity expansion updates

GRSE Share Price Performance

Shares of GRSE have gained 1.19% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has declined 6.23% over the past month but is up 0.64% over the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has advanced 6.56%, while it has gained 2.18% over the past year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,339 apiece on the NSE India on April 29, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,963.70 apiece on March 30, 2026.

GRSE Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company shall remain closed for the designated persons/insiders including their immediate relatives from Wednesday, July 01, 2026 till 48 hours (i.e., July 31) after the declaration of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

GRSE Q4FY26 Results Highlights

GRSE also ended FY26 with a robust order book, which investors will watch for further execution and fresh order inflows during Q1 FY27.

State-run Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) reported a 24.14% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 303 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to Rs 244 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,119 crore in Q4FY26 versus Rs 1,642 crore in the January-March quarter of FY25, recording a 29.06% surge.

Its EBITDA stood at Rs 426.45 crore, representing a 27.33% increase year-on-year and profit before tax (PBT) was 410.85 crore, higher by 26.98%.

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