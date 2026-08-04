United Breweries Q1 Results: Profit Slides 10% As Margins Contract, Revenue Crosses Rs 3,000 Crore

United Breweries declared first quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Tuesday, August 4. The beer-maker's net profit dropped 9.5% to Rs 166.3 crore in the quarter from Rs 183.9 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's revenue jumped 7% to Rs 3,066 crore in the April to June quarter from Rs 3,066 crore. In terms of operations, Ebitda fell 9.3% to Rs 282 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 311 crore in Q1 FY26. Ebitda margin contracted at 9.2% compared to 10.9% year-on-year. United Breweries posted other income of Rs 51 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 compared to Rs 11 crore in the same quarter previous year.



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