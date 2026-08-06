'I Don't Want To Kill People': Trump Pushes Iran Deal While Keeping Military Pressure Intact

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he wants to make a deal Iran while keeping military pressure on Tehran.

"We are knocking them... I would rather make a deal because I do not want to kill people," said Trump.

He further added that they were set for the biggest attack since World War 2, adding, "They called me and said please don't do it, let us talk. Then they said we never said that... They respect us... Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

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Trump also claimed that the United States and Iran were engaged in "very good discussions," indicating that the negotiations are continuing despite recent tensions.

At the same time, Trump made it clear that military pressure remains an option if diplomacy fails, maintaining his longstanding position that Iran must not acquire a nuclear weapon, Reuters reported.

Report said that discussions between the two nations are centred on a broader agreement involving the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and to put an end to months of hostilities.

One proposal under discussions would give Iran a significant role in managing maritime traffic entering the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz under an agreement involving Oman.

However, major differences remain between the negotiating sides, including disagreements over inspections of shipping and whether Iran should be allowed to levy transit fees on vessels using the Strait, the report stated.

According to Reuters, Iran is seeking transit fees of around 5-7% of cargo value, while Oman has proposed a lower figure and the United States is pushing for no such charges.

Iran has also issued a stern warning stating that it would retaliate against regional energy infrastructure if it becomes a target of renewed attacks.

"The Iranian warning was unequivocal. If America targeted Iran's infrastructure, they would retaliate by striking Gulf energy facilities and other regional targets," Reuters reported citing a Gulf source.

Despite Trump's emphasis on diplomacy, US military forces remain deployed in the region and Washington continues to maintain pressure on Iran as negotiations proceed.

ALSO READ: Iran Says Agreement Reached With Oman For New Shipping Lanes In Hormuz

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