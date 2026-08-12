8th Pay Commission: How Doubling Annual Increment Can Add Lakhs To Govt Employees' Salaries

Employee and pensioner organisations are pushing the 8th Pay Commission to consider a sharp increase in the annual increment rate, a move that could significantly lift the long-term earnings of central government employees.

The current annual increment under the existing pay structure is 3%. Employee bodies have sought a higher rate in the range of 5–7%, arguing that faster increments would provide stronger salary growth, particularly for employees at lower pay levels. They have also recommended merging dearness allowance (DA) with basic pay once DA reaches 25%.

A calculation by BankBazaar shows the potential impact of doubling the annual increment to 6%. Assuming the 8th Pay Commission adopts a 2.1 fitment factor, a Level 10 employee could earn about Rs 24.27 lakh more in gross salary over 10 years compared with a 3% annual increment.

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For a Level 12 employee, the additional gross salary could be around Rs 34.09 lakh over the same period.

Level 10 Pay: Potential Rs 24.27 Lakh Boost

Under the 7th Pay Commission pay matrix, Level 10 starts at a basic pay of Rs 56,100. Applying an assumed 2.1 fitment factor takes the revised basic pay to Rs 1,17,810.

BankBazaar's projection compares 10-year salary growth at 3% and 6% annual increments. Under the higher increment assumption, the cumulative additional gross salary is estimated at nearly Rs 24.27 lakh.

Level 10 includes entry-level Group A officers and equivalent posts, including entry-level IAS and IPS officers.

Level 12 Pay: Additional Rs 34.09 Lakh

Level 12 employees start with a 7th Pay Commission basic pay of Rs 78,800. Applying the same 2.1 fitment factor gives an assumed revised basic pay of Rs 1,65,480.

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Because Level 12 employees start at a higher salary, the effect of a higher annual increment compounds more significantly. BankBazaar estimates that moving from a 3% to a 6% increment could generate an additional Rs 34.09 lakh in gross salary over 10 years.

According to BankBazaar, the calculations are illustrative and not an indication of the final 8th Pay Commission salary structure. The actual increase will depend on the fitment factor, annual increment rate and other recommendations ultimately approved by the government.

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