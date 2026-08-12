PF Withdrawal Rules 2026: How Much Money Can You Take Out After Losing Your Job?

Losing a job can be stressful, especially when you have rent, EMIs, household expenses and other bills to pay. In such times, salaried employees often look for their Provident Fund (PF) savings to meet their financial requirements.

The next question that comes to mind is how much money can one withdraw?

Under the new EPF Scheme 2026, you can withdraw up to 75% of your PF balance; the remaining 25% will have to stay in your PF account for 12 months.

Also Read | PF Contribution Explained: How Much You And Your Employer Actually Pay

Suppose you have Rs 4 lakh in your PF account when you lose your job.

Total PF balance: Rs 4 lakh

75% you can withdraw: Rs 3 lakh

Remaining 25%: Rs 1 lakh

You can withdraw up to Rs 3 lakh after losing your job. The remaining Rs 1 lakh stays in your PF account. If you continue to remain unemployed for 12 months, you can then claim the remaining amount.

In case you lose your job in August 2026 and remain unemployed, the 12-month period runs until August 2027. The remaining amount becomes accessible after this period.

The changes have been introduced under the EPF Scheme 2026, which replaces the earlier EPF Scheme 1952.

What if you get a new job before 12 months?

The new rule does not mean that you can take out 100% of your PF as soon as you lose your job.

The remaining 25% is linked to the 12-month unemployment period. So, if you find another job before completing 12 months, you should not assume that the remaining 25% can simply be withdrawn under the unemployment rule.

Also Read | Can't Remember Your EPFO UAN? Here's How To Retrieve It Using Aadhaar, PAN Or PF Number

Check your PF balance before applying for withdrawal

If you have recently lost your job, first check your PF balance. You can check it on the EPFO member portal or through the UMANG app.

Make sure your UAN is active and your KYC details are correct and your Aadhaar and bank account are linked to your PF account and properly verified.

If any details are wrong or still pending verification, your PF withdrawal may take longer to process.

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