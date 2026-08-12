Asian Stock Markets Today: Kospi Rises 2%, Nikkei Declines; Hormuz Talks Remain In Focus

Asian stock markets were mixed on Wednesday as investors assessed the latest signals from efforts to ease tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. South Korean shares advanced sharply, while Japanese and Australian equities were little changed to lower.

South Korea's Kospi rose 2.02%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.01%. Australia's ASX 200 declined 0.40%.

Oil prices remained elevated after a strong run over the past week. Brent crude traded near $89 a barrel after gaining about 12% over the previous five sessions, while West Texas Intermediate held above $83.

The oil market is closely watching diplomatic efforts that could facilitate the resumption of energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Any sustained increase in vessel traffic through the waterway could ease concerns over supply disruptions and put pressure on crude prices.

There were signs that discussions around the strait could be making progress. Pakistan's defence minister said the US and Iran were close to reaching "some sort of arrangement" concerning the waterway, according to Bloomberg.

Separately, talks between Iran and Oman over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have advanced, Al Jazeera reported, citing a spokesperson for Qatar's Foreign Ministry.

The developments come after oil prices surged over recent sessions as uncertainty around the waterway raised concerns about energy supplies. The strait is a critical route for global oil shipments, making any progress towards restoring normal traffic an important factor for markets.

US equity futures were slightly higher. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 22 points, or 0.04%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.07% and Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.08%.

Investors will now assess whether the latest diplomatic efforts lead to a concrete arrangement for shipping through Hormuz, with any breakthrough potentially easing pressure on crude and improving broader market sentiment.

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