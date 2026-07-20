Apple Hikes Apple Music and Apple One Subscription Prices in India; Check New Plans and Revised Rates

Apple has increased the prices of its Apple Music and Apple One subscription plans in India. This is the first revision to the prices across all the variants in the country since 2022. The updated subscription rates for AppleCare+ are already in effect and form part of a broader global price hike that also covers markets such as the US, the UK, and Europe.

Under the new pricing, the Apple Music Student plan now costs Rs69 per month, up from Rs59. The Individual plan has increased from Rs119 to Rs139 per month, while the Family plan, which supports up to six users, now costs Rs229 per month compared with its earlier price of Rs179.

Apple has also revised the pricing of its Apple One subscription bundles, which combine services such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud storage. The Individual plan is now priced at Rs195 per month, while the Family plan costs Rs295 per month.

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The Premier bundle has also received a price increase in eligible markets. This adjustment follows recent price hikes across several of Apple's hardware lines, including select iPad, Mac, and MacBook models.

Despite the hike, Apple Music remains competitively priced in India. Its Student and Individual plans are now aligned with Spotify Premium's pricing, while the Apple Music Family plan continues to be cheaper than Spotify's comparable family offering. However, YouTube Music remains one of the most affordable mainstream music streaming services in the country.

Apple has expanded its recent price hikes to the Japanese market, targeting its smartphone lineup. The price adjustments now impact both the iPhone 16 and the newer iPhone 17 series, which were previously left untouched, Gadgets360 reported.

Apple One plans offer flexible customization, allowing users to scale their storage and digital services up or down while the monthly price adjusts accordingly.

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